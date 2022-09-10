Team Winchester Posts High Marks at the NSCA Northeast Regional

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Team Winchester members continued to show off their shooting skills at the most recent event at the NSCA Championship Tour, Powered by Winchester. The Northeast Regional, held at Hopkins Game Farm in Maryland, is event six of eight in the 2022 NSCA Championship Tour and drew approximately 700 shooters.

Team Winchester members Connor Daniel and Zach Kienbaum had particularly strong performances, posting solid scores in nearly every event. Kienbaum placed second in the Main Event and FITASC, while Daniel continued his incredible season by winning the Sub Junior classification in each of his four events.

In addition, the reigning national champion, Joe Fanizzi, finished as runner-up in the 5-Stand event, and Kayla Wilgus made two podium placements within the Sub Junior class. Congratulations to all participants, and thank you to Hopkins Game Farm for a fantastic event.

Team Winchester highlights include:

Zach Kienbaum: Main Event: Runner-Up; FITASC: Runner-Up

Connor Daniel: Main Event: Sub Junior Champion; Prelim Event: Sub Junior Champion; 5-Stand: Sub Junior Champion; Great American 100 Bird: Sub Junior Champ

Joe Fanizzi: 5-Stand: Runner-Up

Kayla Wilgus: Great American 100 Bird: Sub Junior Runner-Up; 5-Stand: Sub Junior 3rd

Winchester Ladies Cup Regional Winners

Champion: Reanna Frauens

Runner-Up: Karen Shedd

Third: Madison Sharpe

The next stop for the 2022 NSCA Championship Tour will be the Southeast Regional, September 5-11, 2022. For live updates from the range, follow Winchester on Instagram and Facebook.

