Vortex Optics Unveils New Fall Clothing for 2022

Just in time to beat the cold weather, Vortex is releasing all-new gear and expanding on some of its most popular lines. With new colors and new styles, Vortex Nation has more ways than ever to stay outside longer.

The Yosemite Falls Microgrid Fleece takes your fleece game to the next level with a quarter zip that keeps you warm in a lightweight design that keeps you moving. Soft, microgrid fleece traps warm air close to your body, and a great fit means it looks even better than it feels. Take it out for an early fall hike, or layer up when the temps drop.

When you need a heavier fleece, the Anchor Point line is growing, with the addition of the Anchor Point Fleece Vest. It doesn’t get softer than Anchor Point’s brushed fleece interior, but don’t let that fool you: it’s built tough, with reinforced arm holes and hem. Zippered pockets keep your valuables safe on the trail, and an excellent fit keeps you warm and looking sharp. In addition to the new vest, Anchor Point is also now available in a women’s fit.

Build layers on the best-looking t-shirt in your drawer with the Core Logo Performance Grid T-Shirt, which, thanks to wicking, makes the ideal active base. It also looks great on its own, with embossed logos and a perfect fit, delivering a unique look.

Rounding out the new lineup is a big drop of new caps and winter hats, featuring the Lee Side Wind Blocking Cap, which is built around a wind-stopping liner and a soft fleece interior.

View the entire Fall/Winter 2022 Vortex lineup by heading to the Vortex New Product Portal.

