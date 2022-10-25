Anderson Manufacturing Launches New Compact Polymer Pistol, the KIGER-9c

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Anderson Manufacturing, the leading producer of AR-15 lower receivers, has put decades of experience in precision firearms manufacturing into their first handgun, the new, 100% American-made Anderson Kiger 9c. Inspired by the wild mustangs of southeast Oregon, the Kiger is an independent, bold, and powerful take on a compact, 15+1 capacity, 9mm semi-auto pistol.

Built on an original polymer frame, with over-molded front and rear slide rails, the Anderson KIGER-9c is a striker-fired handgun with strong lines from its serrated stainless steel, DLC-coated slide and barrel to its aggressive grip texturing, and extended beavertail. Thumb and forefinger texturing has also been mirrored on each side of the frame, and the trigger guard undercut for enhanced handling and ergonomics. A short, crisp trigger pull allows for confident, quick, and accurate shots on target while an integrated, beveled magazine well with an improved channel allows for reliable magazine changes. Under the barrel, a forward Picatinny rail provides easy mounting of weapon lights and accessories.

Designed for modern versatility, the Anderson KIGER-9c is compatible with most GLOCK 19 Gen3 aftermarket components, providing unlimited opportunities to customize the KIGER-9c to fit any gun owner’s needs. Its popular and familiar profile also affords the shooter a discreet, everyday carry while maintaining 15+1 rounds in one compact package.

“For almost 70 years, Anderson Manufacturing has been a leader in precision manufacturing and innovation,” said Anderson Manufacturing VP, Charles Anderson. “While known for our lower receivers and rifles, we saw an opportunity to apply our unrivaled engineering and technology to a new design and deliver a high-quality, ultra-reliable and value-priced handgun to the market. The Kiger is the next step in our continued commitment to developing exceptional firearms at an affordable price, and we’re proud to offer gun owners a handgun that is 100% American made and 100% Anderson.”

The Anderson KIGER-9c carries an MSRP of $429 and ships with one magazine. To view a full list of firearm specifications, please visit andersonmanufacturing.com/kiger.

ABOUT ANDERSON MANUFACTURING LLC

Anderson Manufacturing is the largest U.S. producer of miscellaneous firearms four years running. Founded in 1955, Anderson Manufacturing has taken groundbreaking innovation to entirely new levels, operating a 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing campus in Hebron, KY. Charles and Carl Anderson, grandsons of the company’s founder, have an unyielding commitment to excellence while developing exceptional firearms at an affordable price. Many top firearms companies also rely on Anderson’s precision machining and rigorous quality standards to supply parts for their own products. Today, Anderson Manufacturing designs, manufactures, sells and supports their customers with complete AR-15 and AR-10 rifles, rifle uppers, lowers and parts, and their first handgun, the Kiger 9c. Learn more about our 100% American Made, 100% Anderson firearms at andersonmanufacturing.com

