C&H Precision Weapons Releases New Holosun Mount

Holosun's 509 ACSS Vulcan is a collaboration with Primary Arms and utilizes a unique chevron reticle reflex sight with a full enclosure. C&H has made mounting a breeze with plates customized explicitly for this optic.

Holosuns 509 ACSS Vulcan

Many shooters and gun owners who purchased or built their handgun from the ground up use the tried and true three-dot iron sight arrangement. Many of us spend plenty of time at the range to achieve better shot placement. While three-dot iron sights are pretty good, the Holosun HE509 Powered Red Dot sight with ACSS Vulcan reticle is almost guaranteed to help you improve your accuracy.

Mounting a pistol optic doesn’t just help improve a pistol’s usability but also allows a user to feature great optics with a new design on the pistol of their choice. These optics increase the user’s ability to procure a target, aim safely and offer a quicker rate of controlled fire.

Holosun and C&H Precision are excited about this joint effort to produce the most rugged, most durable, and most widely used mounting plates for the 509 ACSS.

The new ACSS Vulcan plates are designed, manufactured, and shipped from Coastal Georgia. Each plate is precision machined to the tightest tolerances on HAAS CNC machines, and each plate goes through multiple quality checks before shipping to our customers. Please contact C&H Precision Weapons for information on the agency/department discount program.

About C&H Precision Weapons:

C&H Precision Weapons (CHPWS) is a family-owned and operated small business serving the shooting community from our shop located in Richmond Hill, Georgia. We specialize in hand-crafted precision rifles, custom 1911s, pistol slide upgrades, and the design and manufacturing of special projects within the firearms industry. All work is performed in-house by real gun builders, real engineers, and professional shooters.

