New Jersey Carry-Killer Bill Bans Way More Than Handguns!?

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- October 25, 2022. The geniuses in Trenton who concocted the carry-killer bill (A4769/S3214) were in such a frenzy to ban the right to carry handguns for personal protection that they made a serious drafting error with far-reaching, absurd consequences — which could prove fatal to politicians’ careers if it goes uncorrected.

In their now-infamous list of contrived “sensitive places” (used as an excuse to ban carry everywhere), they banned “weapons” generally instead of limiting the ban to “handguns.” The distinction between the two terms is immense under New Jersey law, and as it now stands, the legislation prohibits and criminalizes hundreds of common everyday tools and implements used in every facet of society.

The legislation bans them in all “sensitive places” – essentially everywhere.

N.J.S. 2C:39-1(r) defines “weapon” as “anything readily capable of lethal use or of inflicting serious bodily injury. . . . “ It doesn’t ACTUALLY have to be used lethally or to inflict serious injury – it only has to be CAPABLE of that to qualify as a “weapon.” It’s a thoughtless and nonsensical definition to begin with, demonizing tools themselves rather than those who misuse them. But that’s the “wisdom” of lawmakers in the Garden State, it’s the law here, and the chickens have now come home to roost on that one.

Legislators made a colossal blunder in the new bill by banning all “weapons” in sensitive places, when they apparently intended the ban to apply “only” to handguns. Not only does the bill ban every tool or implement that COULD be misused, but it imposes serious criminal penalties carrying years-long jail terms if those tools are found in “sensitive places” – essentially, everywhere.

New Jersey lawmakers have outdone themselves and, in the process, proven the sheer absurdity of their handgun carry ban by extending it to common, everyday objects that “could” be misused.

Now that the general public is being victimized by the same mindless rules that have been weaponized against honest gun owners for decades, perhaps they will begin to understand how gun owners have long been persecuted merely for wanting to exercise a Constitutional right.

While there are hundreds of tools and circumstances that would be impacted by this lunacy, below are just a FEW examples of what the brain trust in Trenton has cooked up for New Jersey’s 9+ million law-abiding citizens. This is not empty rhetoric or mere hyperbole – this list is absolutely real, and any claims to the contrary are a lie:

KNIVES & CUTLERY Steak knives in restaurants, scalpels in hospitals, utility knives used by tradesmen, cutlery in the kitchen, cutlery in stores and supermarkets, pocket knives, pen knives, Swiss army knives, multi-tools, and the like.

AXES, CHAINSAWS, HAND-SAWS & WOOD CHIPPERS No more tree services, utility work, firemen’s tools, post-storm tree clearing, or firewood creation.

COMMON HAND TOOLS No more hammers, screwdrivers, awls, wrenches, drills, nail guns, hand-saws, power-saws, or the like in “sensitive places.”. They’re all banned.

SPORTS EQUIPMENT No more baseball bats, golf clubs, hockey sticks, lacrosse equipment, hard balls, or pucks, specifically forbidden in schools, stadiums, and arenas, in addition to everywhere else. No hockey sticks for the NJ Devils.

ROCKS, STICKS, MASONRY, LUMBER Better not have bricks or lumber in public places, or in private places without the written permission of the owner. Better not touch any stones or fallen tree branches.

WEIGHTS & GYM EQUIPMENT No more free weights, dumbbells, barbells, or training equipment that could be used to injure someone. Nope, not in “sensitive places.”

SCISSORS & SEWING EQUIPMENT No more scissors, needles, knitting tools, or related equipment in “sensitive places.” If you live in an apartment, you’d better get the landlord’s written consent first if you don’t want to go to jail.

CHAINS, TIRE IRONS, LUG WRENCHES Obviously, these are evil instruments that should be banned in a “civilized society.” Lug wrenches on school buses to change flat tires prohibited.

ROPES, WIRES & POWER CORDS Can be used to strangle.

GLASS BOTTLES, FLASHLIGHTS, PIPES & TUBES Can be used as blunt objects to strike someone.

CAUSTIC, TOXIC & ACIDIC SUBSTANCES Janitors kill. So do lab scientists. And painters. They all must be stopped to protect the public.

LANDSCAPING TOOLS Pruners, hedge trimmers, limb cutters, shovels, rakes, saws, post-diggers, machetes, fencing materials.

SLEDGEHAMMERS, PICKAXES, HEAVY TOOLS Banned in “sensitive places” (that is, everywhere).

PROPANE TORCHES & LIGHTERS Can be used to set lethal fires.

MOPS & BROOMS Their wooden or metallic sticks can be used as weapons.

PENS & PENCILS They can be used to stab someone.

Please forward this email to all NJ lawmakers (click here for the list). Tell them that banning common tools just because they can be misused is as nonsensical as banning the right to carry for trained, law-abiding citizens.

Tell them to vote no on this absurd legislation.

