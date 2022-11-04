|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a limited-time sale on the Aero Precision-M5 Complete Lower with Moe Grip & the PRS Lite Stock for just $338.99 after a sale price & coupon code “NOV40” at checkout. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Compare prices online here, and you see why we like this offer.
Aero Precision-M5 Complete Lower W/Moe Grip & Prs Lite Stock
The Aero Precision M5 Complete Lower Receiver with Magpul PRS Lite Stock is the perfect upgrade for your AR build. This complete lower features a M5 (.308) Lower and is upgraded to include an Magpul PRS Lite Stock. The PRS Lite provides much of the same adjustability and many features of the PRS GEN3 Precision-Adjustable Stock, with the added benefits of reduced weight.
Includes:
- M5 (.308) Lower Receiver
- Magpul MOE Grip
- Magpul PRS Lite Stock
- Lower Parts Kit
- Carbine Receiver Extension
- M5 Carbine Buffer and Spring
- These parts are installed
Save when you buy this Complete Lower Receiver, and let Aero Precisions specialists do the installation for you!
Gun Deals: Aero Precision-M5 Complete Lower w/Moe Grip & PRS Lite Stock $338.99 CODE
