Brownells Unveils BRN-4 Build Kits Compatible with HK416 Parts ~ VIDEO

GRINNELL, Iowa –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells customers can now buy BRN-4 build kits and parts compatible with popular HK416 style rifles and pistols – at a significant savings compared to, rare, hard-to-find factory original kits.

The build kits combine brand new Brownells BRN-4 barrels, bolt carrier groups, gas pistons, gas blocks, barrel nuts, and other parts with factory original HK416 handguards and stripped uppers.

Factory-new BRN-4 barrels are available in 10.4”, 14.5” or 16” lengths in either heavy or medium profiles. BRN-4 build kits include the special barrel nut wrench required for installation.

The stripped uppers in the kits are surplus German-made originals, and part of a one-time lot of parts Brownells was able to source a few years ago. German stripped uppers may show signs of use, are limited in number and will not be replaced once they sell out.

Uppers completed using Brownells BRN-4 kits and parts are fully compatible with both HK416-style and standard AR-15 lowers.

In addition to complete kits, the BRN-4 parts can be purchased individually — ideal for customers who need only a part or two to complete or repair an HK416-style firearm.

To see the full lineup of BRN-4 kits and parts, visit the BRN-4 page at Brownells. Use the coupon codes to save.

