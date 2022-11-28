CZ Configurator Now Available in the US

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- We’re happy to announce that the CZ Configurator is now online and available to CZ customers in the United States!

With the addition of the United States, the CZ Configurator is now fully operational and serving CZ customers in seven countries – the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Austria, France, and the United States. The CZ models differ for each country, so visit the CZ Configurator site to see the available models per country.

The CZ Configurator is an online tool that gives the power to fully customize and order the CZ firearm of your dreams from the comfort of your phone or computer. CZ gives complete control in the construction and accessorizing of the gun – model, caliber, colors, components, controls and accessories.

The firearm is virtually displayed on the screen as the user specifies colors, components, controls and accessories. Users can save, print and share the custom-configured firearm anytime.

With the initial release of the CZ Configurator in mid-October 2019, CZ established itself as the world leader in putting the power of tailored firearms in the hands of its customers. Since this customized firearm is an official CZ product manufactured in the CZ factory, a full warranty is provided on the configured firearm and on all components and accessories. Access to exclusive CZ services is also available to CZ Configurator customers.

The CZ Configurator is truly a revolution in building, ordering and purchasing a personalized firearm!

Join the CZ Configurator revolution today by visiting www.czconfigurator.com/us!

