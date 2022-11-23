Daily Deal: Viktos Johnny Combat SF Boots 50% OFF!

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Get your feet underneath you with this steal of a deal from BOTACH! Right now you can get a pair of Viktos Johnny Combat SF Boots for only $64.98, that is 50% off!

Viktos Johnny Combat SF Boots

Built on the same chassis as our proven Johnny Combat Ops boot, the SF version takes our unique tactical boot to the next level…a military regulation 8″ to be exact. The SF features a split-grain leather toe & heel overlay combined with a nylon chassis for lightweight support & durability. Internally the wide forefoot provides for ample foot splay and comfort under heavy combat loads. The aggressive Strife outsole, while visually similar to its predecessor, features a new rubber compound for improved outdoor traction and a high-rebound EVA midsole for enhanced performance. Whether your ‘daily gunfight’ involves asymmetrical desert conflicts or tending to domestic shitbirds, the Johnny Combat SF boot is fit for duty.

AR670-1 Compliant

Tough 1050D Nylon with water-resistant coating

Regulation 8″ height

Leather heel & toe overlays for durability

Reinforced toe box

Internal Akore™ padded ankle

Strife™ warfighter bottom unit

Hi-rebound EVA foam midsole

High volume forefoot for foot splay under load

10mm heel to toe drop

Abrasion-resistant shoe laces

U.S. veteran designed & developed

1-year workmanship & materials warranty

Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.