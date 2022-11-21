Hornady Security’s New RAPiD Vehicle Safe

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In a perfect world, good people can carry their guns anywhere for personal protection. But it’s not a perfect world, and there are places where firearms can’t come along. Securing a weapon inside the vehicle becomes the only option. Sadly, a vehicle alone is not secure – a breakable window is all that stands between thieves and the valuable contents!

Hornady Security, leaders in safe technology, solved this vehicle vulnerability with their innovative RAPiD Vehicle Safe. The feature-rich safe is engineered for maximum security and peace of mind, while its discreet appearance blends seamlessly into the vehicle’s interior. The RAPiD Vehicle Safe thwarts both opportunistic and targeted attacks, keeping unattended guns and valuables secure.

The RAPiD Vehicle Safe keeps a handgun or other valuables safe and secure inside any vehicle. The patent-pending mounting system of the RAPiD Vehicle Safe features an inflatable bladder that conforms to a vehicle interior’s shape. It makes the RAPiD Vehicle Safes installation quick and easy without any vehicle modifications.

Preventing unauthorized access to any safe is a top priority. The Hornady Security Vehicle Safe exceeds ASTM International safety standards for child and pry resistance, lock strength, drop/pick/saw tests, and high-attack resistance.

In an emergency, the Vehicle Safe’s RFID-activated spring-assist lid opens instantly using an RFID watchband, key fob, or sticker, providing quick access to a firearm. The safe recognizes up to five programmed RFID tags, giving shared access to others or backup entry options. At the same time, its keypad further boosts the safe’s secondary access options with a four- to six-digit security code. A barrel key provides a failsafe way of entry in the event of a power loss.

The Vehicle Safe uses a 14-gauge steel exterior housing and two internal hardened locking lugs. The heavy-duty engineering effectively makes it tamper-proof. An included security cable attaches to the vehicle’s seat frame for an extra security layer.

Powered by the 12-volt car adaptor or four AAA batteries (not included), the Vehicle Safe ensures a handgun is protected, ready and accessible.

The Hornady Security Vehicle Safe includes a RAPiD Vehicle Safe, 12V car adapter, RFID watch band, two RFID stickers, an RFID key fob, two circular barrel keys, and a security cable.

RAPiD Vehicle Safe Features:

Exceeds ASTM Safety Standards

Fast And Dependable Touch-Free Entry

Convenient Keypad Access

Heavy-Duty, Tamper Proof Construction

12-volt or battery operated

Includes 12V Car Adaptor, RFID Watchband, 2 RFID Stickers, RFID Key Fob, 2 Circular Barrel Keys, and Security Cable.

RAPiD Vehicle Safe Specifications:

Fits many 4-inch barrel pistols and 2-inch revolvers

Features: inflatable mounting system

Exterior dimensions: 12″ x 6.4″ x 2.2″

Interior dimensions: 7.5″ x 5.6″ x 1.7″

MSRP: $316.99

About Hornady:

Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Company is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Proudly manufacturing products that are made in the USA, Hornady Manufacturing is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool, accessory, and security product design and manufacturing.

For further information regarding Hornady products, visit the company website at hornady.com.