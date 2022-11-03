Pelosi Family Becomes Victim of Own Policies During Break-In

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- In a tragic twist of fate, the Pelosi family have become victims of their own policies during an assault at their house last week in the Pacific Heights neighborhood in San Francisco, California.

42-year-old David DePape was arrested at the Pelosi Residence after attacking 82-Year-old Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Reportedly, during the assault, Mr. Pelosi grabbed a hammer as an impromptu defensive weapon and called the police. But was overpowered by DePape.

When police arrived, “DePape yanked the hammer from Pelosi and began beating him with it, striking at least one blow, before being tackled by officers and arrested.”

For several hours, Mr. Pelosi was undergoing Brain surgery where he is expected to make a full recovery.

While Mr. Pelosi chose to not use a firearm for his defense, instead relying on the local police department’s response, that does not mean that many Americans want to experience the same thing. If something goes “bump in the night” as the saying goes, many Americans rely on their firearms as their first line of defense within their homes.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi advocates for many policies that keep firearms out of the hands of average law-abiding citizens. Often times as well, government figures and politicians like the Pelosis rely on private security, federal law enforcement, and local police for their personal defense in lieu of firearms, as they push for public policy that disarms the average American citizen.

Had Mr. Pelosi had access to a firearm, this story may have been wildly different. This tragic incident at the Pelosi family’s residence in San Francisco, California (a place with every gun control law thinkable on the books) proves that disarming honest, hard-working, law-abiding Americans does not make communities safer. Instead, it leaves many Americans defenseless and often at the mercy of those who wish to do them harm unjustifiably.

Firearms allow the old, handicapped, weak, and feeble a viable means of self-defense. Hopefully, this incident will demonstrate to Speaker Nancy Pelosi that not only is gun control an ineffective means to deter violent crime, but ultimately turns law-abiding citizens into victims who are helpless to defend themselves.

Paul Pelosi was the direct victim of a violent assault, and it wasn’t even with a firearm. Plus, the very policies his wife has pushed in no way would have stopped this. Let’s go through the list of dangerous gun control items on the books in San Francisco which she advocates for the nation:

Red Flag Orders couldn’t have stopped this since no firearm was used by the suspect — the weapon was a hammer.

Gun Free Zones would not have prevented this attack because criminals never follow the law, and it wasn’t even a gun that was used.

An “Assault Weapons” Ban didn’t stop this, because of all the contradictory and ambiguous definitions of an “Assault Weapon,” none include a hammer.

A magazine capacity ban couldn’t have stopped this, because hammers have a magazine capacity of zero.

Restrictive Carry Laws & Bans didn’t stop this, as one doesn’t need a permit for a hammer.

“Calling 911 for the police” didn’t do anything either. Why? Because when seconds count, the police are minutes to an hour away. Although the facts are still coming out, if the criminal was intent on murdering Mr. Pelosi, the police probably would not have had the time to save him.

Thankfully, Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery. Although because of the speaker’s intense commitment to the cause of gun control, it is doubtful she will change her ways and learn.

But you know who will learn from this? The common American Voter. They’ll take this lesson to heart come election day.

About Luis Valdes

Luis Valdes is the Florida State Director and the Director of Outreach for Puerto Rico & US Virgin Islands for Gun Owners of America. A life-long advocate of freedom and a firearms shooter, hunter, competitor, and collector. Luis is the first of his family born in the United States of Cuban Immigrants who fled Communism and who’s family saw firsthand what gun control truly results in.