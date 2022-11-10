Yackley Family Notches Major Wins With Winchester

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The “Yackley Five” continued its run in 2022 as America’s most decorated family in the shooting sports, with major wins against some of the world’s toughest competition. The Yackley family includes father and mother, Mark and Becky, and three sons Tim, Sean and Andrew who all compete at various shooting sports events throughout the world representing Team Winchester.

“The Yackley family positively represents Team Winchester on so many levels: competition, training, education and responsible firearm ownership,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing. “They are successful for many reasons, but their work ethic and commitment to excellence are what set them apart.”

Tim, one of the top-ranked practical shooters in the world, recently won first place and a $50,000 prize at the inaugural PrairieFire Championship event in Florence, Texas. The sizable prize pool drew some of the most talented shooters around the country, with Tim coming out on top thanks to his fast and accurate shooting.

In September, Becky competed in the Pan American Handgun Championship (level IV IPSC) and took first place in the Lady Standard division as well as won second in the Lady Standard at the 2022 IPSC Nationals along with a host of other placements at various events throughout the year.

Mark and the two younger sons, Sean and Andrew, did their own fair share of winning this year as well with solid performances in a number of events including USPSA Multigun Nationals; Wisconsin, Texas and Missouri 3-Gun Championships; and the Caribbean Open.

“The year 2022 has left me admiring the men my sons have become through the years of doing difficult things in order to be strong competitors. I’m proud of how they support one another and am thankful for the opportunities to take on challenges with them,” said Becky Yackley.

