Safariland Announces Chest Rig Addition to Their Line of Holsters

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands, has announced the release of a new chest-positioned holster attachment option. The Safariland Chest Rig offers a secure and stable platform for safe and convenient firearm access.

The new Safariland Chest Rig (SCR) design is compatible with Safariland 6000 series and 7TS holsters. When paired with these three-hole patterned holsters and coordinating accessories, the cant can be adjusted for enhanced accessibility. The quick attachment buckle increases this accessibility by allowing for one-handed attachment. The injection molded nylon construction is extremely durable and made to last. The chest rig offers a replacement for standard belt attachment, making the chest rig a flexible option for alternate carry use.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Safariland Chest Rig to customers,” said Tim Drnec, VP of Marketing for Safariland. “We have been working hard on its development, and I am certain all will appreciate the increased stability and retainment options it provides.”

The SCR is a top choice for outdoor activity that requires a holster but where traditional belt carry is less than ideal. Chest carry keeps clutter off your waist without compromising ease of access. Whether spending time in the backcountry hunting and hiking, overlanding on ATVs, or scaling trails on horseback, the Safariland Chest Rig provides flexibility for any outdoor adventure.

The Safariland Group, one of Cadre Holdings, Inc's (NYSE: CADRE) key brands, is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group's mission, "Together, We Save Lives®", is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

