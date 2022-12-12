SIG’s Captain Max Michel Wins Another World Championship at IPSC World Shoot

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. congratulates Team SIG Captain Max Michel for earning a team gold medal and a personal bronze medal as a member of Team USA at the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun World Shoot in Thailand.

“Competing in the World Shoot is a great achievement for Max, and we are especially proud that he was able bring home two medals as a proud member of Team USA,” said Tom Taylor Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “Congratulations to everyone on the 2022 Team USA World Shoot Team; it takes a tremendous amount of hard work, dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice to be able to compete and win at this level and SIG SAUER is proud to support the national and international shooting sports.”

At the IPSC World Shoot Team SIG Captain Max Michel competed in the Production Optics Light Division using his P320-XFIVE with ROMEO3MAX Red Dot Sight and SIG 147 grain Match Elite 9mm Competition Ammunition. This is Max Michel’s eighth IPSC World Shoot appearance, he has eight gold medals on behalf of Team USA, an individual Gold Medal from World Shoot XVII, and two individual bronze medals.

“This IPSC Handgun World Shoot was an incredible experience and being able to compete for Team USA was a true honor,” added Michel. “This is my 8th World Shoot, and it was both challenging and rewarding. The competition was fierce and the course of fire really put every shooter’s skill set to the test. I am proud to come home with a Gold Medal for Team USA and a Bronze Medal in my division and look forward to competing again in 2025.”

For more information on the SIG SAUER equipment used by Team SIG Captain Max Michel including the P320MAX Handgun, ROMEO3MAX Red Dot Sight, and SIG 147 grain Match Elite 9mm Competition Ammunition visit sigsauer.com.

The IPSC Handgun World Shoot was held in Pattaya, Thailand, November 23 – 24.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across eleven locations. For more information abo ut the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.