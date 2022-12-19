|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is having a sale that, combined with coupon code “DEC65”, you can pick up the new Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm Pistol in FDE for just $484.99 with FREE shipping.
Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm Pistol
Combining the performance of a larger handgun with class-leading concealability and capacity, the new Hellcat Pro® is a compact pistol that delivers the perfect balance. Chambered in 9mm, the Hellcat Pro offers 15+1 capacity in a smaller footprint than any other gun in its class.
ITEM DETAILS
- Action Type: Semi-Auto
- Barrel Length: 3.7″
- Capacity: 15+1-Round
- Cartridge: 9 mm Luger
- Finish: Dark Flat Earth
- Front Sight: Luminescent, Tritium
- Length: 6.6″
- Magazine Included: 2 x 15-Round
- Magazine Type: Removable
- Muzzle: Plain
- Rear Sight: U-Notch
- Safety: No
- Stock Material: Polymer
- Weight: 21.0 oz
Optics ready and equipped with a versatile accessory rail, this exceptional everyday carry pistol combines compact dimensions with the performance capabilities of a full-sized pistol.
Gun Deals: Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm FDE Pistol $484.99 FREE S&H CODE
