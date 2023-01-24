Colt Defender, A Carry-Ready 1911 in a Compact Size

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Colt Defender lives up to its name, offering power, performance, and concealability. It’s an accurate and reliable workhorse that withstands the rigors of grueling range sessions and everyday carry. Colt’s Defender 1911 pistol series is an excellent choice for concealed carry and is available in three models.

Classic 1911 styling is evident throughout the Defender. Features like an upswept beavertail grip safety, commander-style hammer, and familiar controls allow a seamless transition from full-sized pistols to the compact Defender series. Modern enhancements include a dual recoil system that lessens recoil, a high-swept grip safety, and an undercut trigger guard for better control, all of which contribute to an exceptional grip and quick target acquisition.

The Defender includes features intended to enhance concealability, function, and performance in a personal defense engagement. Its front night sight pairs with a blackened NOVAK rear sight for rapid target acquisition in all light conditions. The barrel, a mere 3 inches long, shortens the Defender’s overall length. At the same time, an integrated carry bevel on the front of the slide also helps glide the pistol effortlessly into a holster.

The Defended SS model features a lightweight aluminum frame with a matte stainless-steel finish, topped with a forged stainless-steel slide. It’s a pistol that looks as good as it conceals. Blued models use a deep blue metal finish. All models are equipped with specially designed G10 grips to prevent printing – a vital factor for deep concealment.

Colt Defender Features:

Night sight; front

NOVAK rear sight; blackened

Front carry bevel aids reholstering

Dual recoil system lessens recoil

High-swept grip safety

Undercut trigger guard for better recoil control

Specialty-designed G10 grips improve shooting, but clothing to print

Deep concealment carry design

Colt Defender Specifications:

SKU: O7000XE; O7800XE; O7802XE

Caliber: 45 ACP; 45 ACP; 9MM

Capacity: 7+1; 7+1; 8+1

Barrel: 3-inch

Finish: Stainless Steel; Blued; Blued

Grip: G10

Sights: Front – night sight; Rear – Novak

Trigger Action: Single Action

MSRP: $999

