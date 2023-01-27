Derrick Mein Wins Two Medals at the Rabat Shotgun World Cup

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition congratulates sponsored shooter and USA Shooting trap athlete Derrick Mein who recently won two medals at the 2023 International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Rabat Shotgun World Cup. The competition took place January 11-24 in Morocco.

“We had a great start to the shooting season in Morocco, while there is always room for improvement, it’s nice to start the year off with a solid performance,” said Mein. “Bringing home a couple medals always feels good.”

Mein won gold in Mixed Team Trap with his partner Rachel Tozier. Mein also won bronze in Men’s Trap Team along with his teammates Derek Haldeman and Will Hinton.

“In the winter, it can be difficult to get quality training in cold weather,” explained Mein. “One thing I don’t have to worry about is my Federal Premium Ammunition, it outperforms the competition in all weather conditions.”

Pictured are USA’s gold-medal winners Derrick Mein and Rachel Tozier on the medal stand in Morocco with the team from Poland who won silver and the team from Portugal who won bronze.

