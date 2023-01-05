GLOCK Holding Multiple Instructional Courses at CMP’s Talladega in March

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) will play host to two GLOCK Training Events, each set in March 2023 at Talladega Marksmanship Park in Alabama. The courses are part of CMP’s regular marksmanship education offerings held weekly at Talladega.

“GLOCK Professional has really helped us out by providing training and instructional opportunities,” said Bret Lankford, CMP Talladega Training Manager. “These classes help develop safer shooting habits and creates a safe environment for the shooting sports community.”

GLOCK Courses being held at Talladega in March include:

GLOCK Armorer Course – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

This eight-hour classroom course trains individuals on how to safely use and maintain their GLOCK firearms – materials provided. No firearms or ammunition will be allowed in the classroom. Lunch will be catered to all participants.

GLOCK MOS Operator Course – Wednesday-Thursday, March 15-16, 2023

This two-day (16-hour) course enhances knowledge and skills with GLOCK firearms, designed as a dynamic shooting course. The Operator Course requires the ability to stand for long periods of time, to shoot on the move along with the ability to move into and recover quickly from kneeling and prone positions.

Students in the course will need to bring:

GLOCK Pistol with optics

Minimum of three magazines and magazine pouches

A belt to support the pistol and magazine pouches

A quality strong side holster

1,000 rounds of ammunition (NO RELOADS)

Eye and ear protection, appropriate range attire

For questions regarding the GLOCK Armorer Course or the GLOCK MOS Operator Course at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park, please contact Bret Lankford, Training Manager. Interested individuals may also visit https://www.glocktraining.com/.

GLOCK Training Courses Info:

GLOCK pistols are used by many law enforcement agencies around the world. GLOCK Professional Inc. provides professional training to law enforcement, military, licensed security and other personnel who would like to utilize the GLOCK “Safe Action” system. The Armorer and Operator classes provide information and recommendations for the safe, responsible and effective use of GLOCK handguns and other products and include both classroom and live-fire range training.

About the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park:

Aptly named “The Home of Marksmanship,” the park is a worthy destination for firearm supporters and guests looking for practice, competition and mindful learning opportunities. Featuring CMP electronic targets and scoring monitors that can only be found at the 500-acre facility, the park regularly hosts rifle, pistol and shotgun events all year long. The CMP’s Unknown Distance Range at Talladega also allows guests to practice their skills in the field of over 100 steel targets, out to 625 yards, while the 20-lane life-size 3D target Archery Range provides even more marksmanship fun at the Park.

The public is welcome daily, all year long, to test out their firearms or to simply take a tour of the grounds. Off the firing line, the Club House holds a fully stocked Pro Shop that includes an exclusive collection of rifles, ammunition, marksmanship accessories and CMP memorabilia that is always open during park hours. Learn more about Talladega Marksmanship Park at https://thecmp.org/ranges/talladega-marksmanship-park/.