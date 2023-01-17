Mother Shoots & Kills Career Criminal Home Invader

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-– At about 5 a.m. on the morning of January 8, 2023, a career criminal broke into a home occupied by a mother and two young children, according to police who were called to the scene in a trailer park in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. From the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office:

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports one subject is deceased following a home invasion at a Hammond residence, which occurred in the early morning hours of January 8, 2023. Chief Jimmy Travis says deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Klein Road shortly after 5:00 AM on Sunday. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine the suspect, later identified as 51 year old Robert Rheams of Hammond, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he forced entry into the home of the victim and her two young children. During the incident, a physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner which ultimately led to Rheams being shot by the homeowner. Rheams was later pronounced deceased on scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. At the time of the incident, Rheams was out on parole after serving approximately 20 years in prison for armed robbery. Detectives have also been able to tie Rheams to a carjacking which occurred hours prior to the home invasion. Chief Travis adds that as of this time, no arrests were made in this investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for further review. Chief Travis concludes by adding this case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.

The shooting of Robert Rheams, 51 years old and recently released on parole, by a mother defending herself and two children has caught the public imagination and garnered significant news coverage. Rheams reportedly was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench. Those implements are readily capable of being used as weapons to cause serious injury or death. Rheams was first sent to prison on a drug violation. The last conviction was for armed robbery.

Our society, with its Christian/Judeo ethics, considers all lives to be worth saving. The ethics extend to the necessity of saving your own life and the lives of others from those who would do them severe harm or kill them.

Robert Rheams showed himself to be a danger to other humans. Other humans have the right and the responsibility to end that danger.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.