Oregon Legislative Update & Firearms Instant Check System is in Chaos

Oregon – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Oregon Legislative session is rolling on. We are now monitoring about 25 bills that would affect gun owners.

As always, the Democrats are hard at work attempting to enable violent criminals and endanger law-abiding Oregonians.

As an added bonus, they are working to pass legislation to allow criminals to vote FROM JAIL.

Now, you don’t suppose the truly captive audience in lock-up might get some “assistance” filling out their ballots, be offered incentives to vote a certain way, or trade ballots for extra meals or privileges, do you?

Oregon’s cartel media is busy spreading stories that are either misleading or patently false about Oregon Firearms Federation (OFF). What is now published or broadcast in “mainstream” “news” sources is often comically and obviously fake. Yet, the hacks who churn out this garbage will never miss an opportunity to post nonsense if they think it can demean the people they hate,like hunters, for example. Of course, then, it’s up to you to go seek out the truth.

The people in charge are corrupt or blatantly partisan.

These battles are not about differences in ideology, they are about facts versus lies, about freedom and integrity versus corruption and tyranny.

As you can imagine, We have a lot of work to do.

First, an update on the lawsuit against Measure 114.

As you know, in a case brought by Gun Owners of America, a state judge in Harney County put a hold on all of measure 114. So, none of it is legally in effect.

However, the promoters of the measure have managed to do much of the damage they were hoping for anyway.

There are still tens of thousands of law-abiding Oregonians being denied their rights and property because the “Firearms Instant Check System, run by the Oregon State Police under the direction of the Oregon Governor, is in chaos.

While some transfers are taking place, many thousands are in limbo, waiting for a resolution.

If the OSP takes more than 30 days to issue an approval, the buyer is back to square one, and the background check has to be done again. And again, the buyer is stuck in a Soviet-like experience simply trying to exercise a right.

Many distributors are refusing to ship products to Oregon because they are concerned about Mz 114, and, as you know, Oregon’s Attorney General, an anti-rights extremest, has asked the Oregon Supreme Court to overrule the Harney Judge’s decision. The Court could issue a decision on that at any time.

Meanwhile, our Federal lawsuit is moving forward at the glacial pace they all do.

The Judge in the Federal case refused to put a hold on Mz 114 except for the permit to purchase part, which the state was forced to admit (as we all knew) was impossible to implement.

But even that hold is temporary. However, the judge did offer to skip a hearing on a preliminary injunction and go directly to a trial on whether 114 is Constitutional. She noted that the measure is on hold as a result of the state injunction.

This was not a deal the lawyers in our combined cases agreed to. Clearly, the state hold could disappear tomorrow if the Democrats who are in charge have their way, and then countless Oregonians and gun dealers would be shafted.

So the next step in the Federal case will be a hearing on a preliminary injunction in Federal Court.

Don’t feel lonely if you’re confused. That hearing is scheduled for late February.

There is no timetable for when the hearing to determine whether the law is constitutional or not would happen. These cases can drag on for insane amounts of time. We are very grateful for your continued support in this very expensive battle.

And of course, there are other cases winding their way through the courts that could impact ours and the actions of our own legislature could change everything.

Senator Floyd Prozanski, who worked side by side with Ginny Burdick for years to strip Oregonians of their rights, is carrying on her work after she left for a better-paying government gig.

Floyd has announced his intentions to implement Mz. 114. He can use any one of many anti-gun bills (or even some “pro-gun” bills) as a vehicle for this, but there are some that were clearly introduced as “place holders” to be gut and stuffed later. HB 2373 looks like a prime candidate.

As we have pointed out, the Democrats have the usual collection of anti-gun bills, including one to make gun owners criminals if they come to a rally near the Capitol while lawfully armed. In fact, if the Democrats have their way, concealed handgun license holders could be arrested merely for driving past the Capitol if in possession of a firearm. But not only the Capitol. Gun owners could be breaking the law simply because they were too close to any government building. SB 686. (https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/SB686)

If the Democrats are successful, picking up a family member at the airport while armed would get you a year in jail. Think about that.

So, given the fact that the Democrats have not only a burning desire to attack law-abiding Oregonians but also have a majority of both Houses, the Governor’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office, what options do gun owners have to hang onto their rights, property, and freedom in Oregon?

Well, even though Oregon Republicans gave up their right to walk out without a whimper, they still have a card to play should they break with recent practice and grow a spine.

Democrats no longer have a “supermajority.” They cannot pass new taxes without Republican votes. And the Democrats are salivating to pass even more taxes to soak Oregonians to pay for new programs to address the massive problems they created with their previous programs.

Our new governor is already talking about spending MILLIONS on more failed policies to address the homeless crisis Democrats created. And since Oregonians voted for guaranteed “appropriate” health care for ALL with no plan for who was going to pay for it, you can rest assured that Kotek and the other leftists will be doing all they can to fund this boondoggle with more of your money.

But they cannot do it without the Republicans helping them.

That means, quite simply, that Republicans have the power to put a stop to all anti-gun legislation if they dig in their heels, show some courage, and refuse to go along with the Democrats’ tax madness if the Democrats insist on screwing Oregon gun owners.

This power is now in the hands of the Republican Senate Leader, Tim Knopp, and the Republican House Leader, Vikki Iverson.

Knopp is already saying he plans to stand up to the Democrats. But remember, Knopp was the ONLY Republican Senator who refused to walk out when the Republicans, under Herman Baertshieger, walked out and controlled the agenda. Knopp stayed behind with the Democrats.

Iverson’s husband attacked OFF in an email to candidates in the last election, saying OFF was a “fringe group” and failing to mention the thousands of dollars our PAC gave to Republican candidates in the previous election. (Hilariously, Iverson sent a letter to OFFPAC after her husband attacked us… asking for money.) So the new Republican “leadership” has a way to go before we’ll assume they actually will stand up. But the point is, they CAN. And they must.

Knopp and Iverson are the only things standing in the way of the Democrat’s plans to steamroll Oregon gun owners. We have to hold them to it.

Knopp and Iverson were not elected by anti-gunners. Both have said they will stand up for gun rights.

Please keep their contact information. The ball is in their court. We are looking forward to reporting that they did the right thing for gun owners and all Oregonians.

Senator Tim Knopp : www.oregonlegislature.gov/knopp

Representative Vikkie Breese Iverson : www.oregonlegislature.gov/breese-iverson

One more thing. Many of you have supported us through the charitable donations policies of Fred Meyer and Amazon Smile. While the Fred Meyer program is still functioning, Amazon has terminated its charitable donation program and no longer makes donations to nonprofit organizations when you purchase through them.

