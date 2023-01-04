Gun Deals: Rossi Gallery 22LR Sliding-Action Pump Rifle $199.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has the Rossi Gallery 22LR Sliding-Action Pump Rifle marked down to $199.99 with FREE shipping.

Rossi Gallery 22LR Sliding-Action Pump Rifle Styled after the original gallery guns of the late 1890s, the Rossi Gallery is a sliding-action pump rifle chambered for .22 LR. Available in either solid wood or durable black synthetic furniture, this rifle is an enjoyable tack-driver. Featuring a polished black 18-inch barrel and 15-round capacity tube magazine, the Gallery reintroduces one of the most endearing and fun target, plinking, and small-game hunting rifles in American history. SPECIFICATIONS

Manufacturer: Rossi

Model: Rossi Gallery

Type: Rifle

Action: Semi-Auto

Caliber/Gauge: 22 Lr

Finish: Black

Stock: Synthetic Stock

Barrel: 18″

Capacity: 15 + 1

Sights: Fiber Optic Front & Rear

Sight Type: Adjustable Sights

MFG Model No: RP22181SY

UPC: 754908229901

