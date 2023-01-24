Unemployed Rich Punks Constitute Most of the Actors in Violent Cop-City Riots

Opinion

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Rich punks!

Arrested perps from recent Atlanta, GA Cop-City rioting, who are guilty of shooting police officers, massive destruction of property, and a host of other crimes of violence, as it turns out, are mostly rich, white punks from places other than Atlanta, Georgia!?

In the stark resurrection of the murderous “Weather Underground” of the 1960s, today’s violent ANTIFA thugs are primarily affluent, non-working, non-contributing children of wealthy, white families, all living comfortably on grandfather’s money.

This armed “Marxist political militia,” operating freely and unhindered throughout America, is shamelessly/openly employed by Democrats in a modern-day pogrom with the goal of intimidating, maiming, and murdering political opponents and destroying their property in precisely the same way Nazis used the “Sturmabteilung” in the 1930s to accomplish precisely the same goals, and in exactly the same way.

Violent political militias are supposed to be beneath us here in America, but amoral, leftist Democrats have found them (ANTIFA) all too useful, as we see.

These same Democrats simultaneously smugly insist that the rest of us should have all our guns forcibly confiscated because they want us all to be “safe.”

What they really want is for their obedient and murderous political militia to be safe from us!

“Without fail, humans will subjugate other humans, via violence. To be unarmed is to be subjugated, involuntarily. Never doubt it!” ~ Norwitz

/John

About John Farnam & Defense Training International, Inc

As a defensive weapons and tactics instructor, John Farnam will urge you, based on your beliefs, to make up your mind about what you would do when faced with an imminent lethal threat. You should, of course, also decide what preparations you should make in advance if any. Defense Training International wants to ensure that its students fully understand the physical, legal, psychological, and societal consequences of their actions or in-actions.

It is our duty to make you aware of certain unpleasant physical realities intrinsic to Planet Earth. Mr. Farnam is happy to be your counselor and advisor. Visit: www.defense-training.com