Blackhawk Sponsors Tactical Athlete Ehea Schuerch

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, is proud to announce its sponsorship of tactical athlete Ehea Schuerch for the 2023 Tactical Games. Schuerch is one of the sport’s up-and-coming female competitors and the 2023 season marks her second year of competition as well as Blackhawk’s second year of sponsorship for The Tactical Games.

A Spokane, Washington native, Schuerch began competing at The Tactical Games in 2022, where she quickly became one of the games’ fiercest competitors. She placed third at the Bend, Oregon competition and second at the Phoenix, Arizona competition which sealed her national’s qualification. At last year’s National Championship in Florence, Texas, Schuerch placed second amongst a group of 15 elite female competitors.

Outside of competition, Schuerch has served as a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail for seven years, where she is also the only female to join the jail’s Correctional Response Team (CRT). Additionally, she has served as a defensive tactics instructor for nearly six years, is EMT certified and has competed in regional and national CrossFit competitions since 2016. In 2017 she placed first at the Bi-Annual World Police and Fire Games, and in 2018 placed 17th overall at the World CrossFit Games.

“I’m honored to be backed by a tried-and-true company like Blackhawk and feel confident knowing that I’m running the best gear in competition and for my regular everyday carry,” said Schuerch. “The Tactical Games is paving the way as a new sport by combining firearms and fitness, and it reflects the training that I’ve been doing for several years on the job. I enjoy the test it places on an individual’s physical preparedness, and I look forward to sharing with others my personal journey this season.”

For 2023, Blackhawk will serve as Platinum Sponsor for The Tactical Games. Attracting some of the best professional and amateur tactical athletes nationwide, The Tactical Games have become a proving ground for the latest in cutting-edge tactical gear. The games’ intense physical nature and marksmanship tests require efficient gear setups that prioritize firearm security, retention and accessibility as well as comfort and weight – all tenants at the center of Blackhawk’s designs.

Schuerch’s first competition with Team Blackhawk is at The Tactical Games Mississippi Regional, which takes place on February 18-19 in Meridian, Mississippi. During the competition, Schuerch plans to utilize the Blackhawk Foundation Series Plate Carrier and T-Series holster as part of her go-to-kit.

To learn more about The Tactical Games, head over to thetacticalgames.com, and to learn more about Blackhawk or to see their full lineup of holsters and tactical gear, check out Blackhawk.com.

About Blackhawk

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.