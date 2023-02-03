Remington Announces New PRC Loads in Premier Long Range

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition recently introduced Premier Long Range, a new, high-quality line of centerfire rifle ammunition for big game hunting at extended ranges. Featuring Speer’s revolutionary Impact bullet, available for the first time in factory-loaded ammunition, Remington has now announced three new PRC loads that will be available later this year.

“We’ve recently announced a full line of big game ammo with multiple caliber and grain weight options tailored for long-range hunting,” said Kris Carson, Remington Ammunition’s centerfire rifle product line manager. “With the addition of these three PRC loads, hunters can hit the field this season with optimal performance and deadly results.”

New loads coming later this year include:

SKU / Description

R28828 / 6.5 PRC 140 GR Speer Impact

R28829 / 7MM PRC 175 GR Speer Impact

R28830 / 300 PRC 210 GR Speer Impact

Speer Impact’s tough, bonded construction ensures high weight retention for deadly terminal performance on deer sized game and larger at all ranges. The bullet’s sleek construction, tightly tapered shape, boat-tail, rear-adjusted center of gravity and SlipStream™ Tip offers high ballistic coefficients, flat trajectory and extreme accuracy for ultimate long-range hunting performance. Paired with top quality Remington Premier components, the bullet’s aerodynamic design takes your shot to the furthest reaches.

Remington will showcase the new Premier Long Range, along with a variety of new products, at the Western Hunting and Conservation Expo from February 2-5, 2023 in Salt Lake City. Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #2960 to learn more.

About Remington

From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington Ammunition, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables, and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. Bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality, we are reinvigorating our company so you can continue to trust our brand and our products – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.

