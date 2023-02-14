Team Remington’s Madison Sharpe Takes 1st Place in UAE

USA – Remington Ammunition is proud to announce that Team Remington’s Madison Sharpe won 1st place in the sporting clays Ladies Division at the inaugural Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship in the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 9-11, 2023.

“As we continue to showcase our talent across the world, I’m proud of Team Remington’s accomplishments and dominating performances,” said Team Remington Manager Mike Hampton Sr. “We congratulate and are proud of Madison for her win. Madison, and all Team Remington competitors never fail to deliver impressive performances across the board.”

Under the sponsorship of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, FMSC sets itself apart from other championships with challenging layouts and exciting side events. With breathtaking views of the surrounding Dubai area, participants from around the globe are immersed in a new clay shooting experience, competing against prominent shooters from over 40 countries.

Team Remington is comprised of an accomplished list of top shooters who continue to compete with the best in the world across the trap, skeet, and sporting clays competitions domestically and internationally. Utilizing Remington Premier STS Target Loads, Team Remington shooters continue to tally podium finishes and represent Big Green against the best shooters in the world.

Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com .

About Remington

From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington Ammunition, we’re here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We’ve been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables, and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. Bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality, we are reinvigorating our company so you can continue to trust our brand and our products – all while staying true to Remington’s legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.

Welcome to a New Era of Remington.