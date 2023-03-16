Ammo Deals: Armscor 9mm 115 Grain FMJ 1,200 Rounds $299.99 FREE S&H Options

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
TrueShot Gun Club has a great price on 1200 rounds of Armscor 9mm 115 Grain FMJ ammunition for $299.99 with FREE shipping options.
TrueShotGunClub A-Zone members get FREE shipping on all orders after code “shipfree.” Not a member yet? Get $20.00 off membership with code “SAVE20AMMOLAND”.
Armscor 9mm 115 Grain FMJ Ammo
Armscor’s founding dates back to a Manila print shot, Squires Bingham & Co in 1905. Later, the print shop imported and sold motorcycles and sporting goods including firearms and ammunition. In 1941, the Tuason family purchased the company and started manufacturing firearms under the Rock Island Armory brand. Later, they would expand into revolvers, semi-auto handguns, shotguns, rifles and ammunition. Today, Armscor supplies the Phillipine military with ammunition and weapons in addition to exporting to over 60 countries across the world. Why we like Armscor – As one of the largest ammo suppliers in Southeast Asia, Armscor is widely used by military/ police and combat shooters for professional use and training needs. Though the company originates in the Philippines and still manufactures there, the Armscor USA line is assembled in the US and available on the civilian market at an extremely economical price. Armscor Ammunition follows the ISO, SAAMI, and CIP standards.
- MPN 50444
- UPC 4806015504443
- Manufacturer ARMSCOR AMMO
- Caliber 9MM LUGER AMMO
- Bullet Type Full Metal Jacket
- Muzzle Velocity 1,097 fps
- Muzzle Energy 307 ft. lbs
- Primer Boxer
- Casing Brass Casing
- Ammo Rating Target & Practice 9mm Luger Ammo
Their ammo is very popular among police, military, and target shooters. No matter what the purpose may be, Armscor promises to deliver a high quality, precise and dependable performance ammunition!
