Ammo Deals: Armscor 9mm 115 Grain FMJ 1,200 Rounds $299.99 FREE S&H Options

Armscor 9mm 115 Grain FMJ Ammo

Armscor’s founding dates back to a Manila print shot, Squires Bingham & Co in 1905. Later, the print shop imported and sold motorcycles and sporting goods including firearms and ammunition. In 1941, the Tuason family purchased the company and started manufacturing firearms under the Rock Island Armory brand. Later, they would expand into revolvers, semi-auto handguns, shotguns, rifles and ammunition. Today, Armscor supplies the Phillipine military with ammunition and weapons in addition to exporting to over 60 countries across the world. Why we like Armscor – As one of the largest ammo suppliers in Southeast Asia, Armscor is widely used by military/ police and combat shooters for professional use and training needs. Though the company originates in the Philippines and still manufactures there, the Armscor USA line is assembled in the US and available on the civilian market at an extremely economical price. Armscor Ammunition follows the ISO, SAAMI, and CIP standards.

MPN 50444

UPC 4806015504443

Manufacturer ARMSCOR AMMO

Caliber 9MM LUGER AMMO

Bullet Type Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity 1,097 fps

Muzzle Energy 307 ft. lbs

Primer Boxer

Casing Brass Casing

Ammo Rating Target & Practice 9mm Luger Ammo

Their ammo is very popular among police, military, and target shooters. No matter what the purpose may be, Armscor promises to deliver a high quality, precise and dependable performance ammunition!