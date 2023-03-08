Beretta APX Pistol, Problems Uncover Top Shelf Customer Service

Opinion, John relays his experience with Beretta customer service and a Beretta APX Pistol repair.
Ft Collins, CO –-(Ammoland.com)- I’ve been carrying my copy of the Beretta APX Pistol for six months, and it has several thousand rounds of 9mm ammunition through it, all brands, most of it +p.
The APX is Beretta’s version of the GLOCK G17. It’s an 18-shooter. I really like the ergonomics and trigger, and my APX has never hiccuped.
Beretta APX Pistol
Several weeks ago, during a DTI Vehicle Defense Course in FL, I was demonstrating a tactical exercise in front of my students using my Beretta APX Pistol. When I fired the fourth round at a pace of one round per second, the chambered case ruptured at the base, leaking high-pressure gas into the receiver.
Ammunition was 115gr +p, factory, from a main-stream, and very reputable, manufacturer.
Like all modern pistols, the Beretta APX is designed to protect the shooter when something like this happens (which does occasionally, with all pistols). Leaking gas is channeled into the magazine well, which usually results in the magazine itself projectile-ejecting. In my case, the magazine body stayed inside the pistol while the follower, remaining rounds, spring, and baseplate all jettisoned out the bottom.
The extractor blew off the pistol. This is also very typical and by design. The bullet squirted out the muzzle and went downrange. The frame, slide, and barrel were all undamaged.
I ended-up with a few smudge-marks on my hands, but no injury. I borrowed another pistol, and our Course continued, none the worse for ware.
When I got home, I called friends at Beretta and told them about the incident.
They asked me to send the pistol back to them, which I did.
It was returned to me ten days later, repaired, inspected, and test-fired. The damaged magazine was replaced. No charge, and Beretta covered shipping both ways.
My APX is now back in service, in my Comp-Tac IWB holster, as I write this!
The Beretta APX Pistol is one of several excellent, modern defensive pistols, including Glock, SA/XD, S&W M&P, FNS/509, Canik TP9SF/Elite, Walther PPQ/PPSM2, SIG 320/365, Kahr PM9, H&K VP9, Ruger American, and CZ’s P10C.
I’ve carried just about all of them.
All feature polymer frames and are striker-fired. All feature variable grip geometry. Most do not have a manual safety. None have a decocking lever or button.
All experience gas-ruptures, as described above, sometimes called “KBs” It’s pretty rare, but these modern pistols are designed, as noted above, to protect the shooter when it happens. And particularly with pistols chambered for 9mm, significant damage to the pistol itself, as well as injury to the shooter, are both unlikely.
Most can be quickly fixed and returned to service, as mine was.
As an Operator, there is an excellent chance you’ll get through your entire life, shooting countless thousands of rounds in the process, and never experience even your first KB.
In over fifty years of shooting and teaching, this is my second. Neither resulted in personal injury nor significant damage to the pistol. Both were with factory ammunition.
I really don’t think it is possible to make a serious pistol, nor ammunition, any “safer” than they are now!
I can’t say enough about Beretta’s Customer Service. They didn’t quibble, and they didn’t nickel o& dime me to death. They just quietly fixed my pistol and sent me on my way, a happy customer.
They are top-drawer.
/John
About John Farnam & Defense Training International, Inc
As a defensive weapons and tactics instructor John Farnam will urge you, based on your own beliefs, to make up your mind in advance as to what you would do when faced with an imminent lethal threat. You should, of course, also decide what preparations you should make in advance if any. Defense Training International wants to make sure that their students fully understand the physical, legal, psychological, and societal consequences of their actions or in-actions.
It is our duty to make you aware of certain unpleasant physical realities intrinsic to the Planet Earth. Mr. Farnam is happy to be your counselor and advisor. Visit: www.defense-training.com
Years ago, we had to send back a number of Berettas for warranty work. they were atrocious, and rude. Rarely could they even tell us where the gun was at the time. Many times they came back and still failed.
I am glad that it sounds like they light into the service department and revamped it. (I am assuming this from reading here.)
Beretta CS that Farnam deals with is not the same as Beretta CS most people deal with.
Beretta makes great shotguns. I own one. I’ll leave it at that!
Sent my APX back for service after having an issue changing frames.Received it back in six days with no cost to me. I agree their service is excellent, but I have some issues with this pistol.I installed improved Beretta recoil spring and striker match spring with a slight improvement to the trigger.The safety blade within the trigger assembly is sloppy and takes some getting used to.Notice the space between the slide and frame which forms a perfect entry point for dirt etc. The serrations on the frame are useless when wet, which I discovered shooting in a sudden rain storm.I… Read more »
With thanks! Valuable information!
This article leaves too much info out to be useful. With the same number of words, even without naming the ammo Brand some mention of contact with ammo supplier and their responds – info – ,suggestions ect. is as needed for the reader’s enlightenment as Beretta’s action, in light of a generally held opinion of Beretta’s cust. serv. The reputation may be unfounded, I have no experience with them, but recently held back on a PX Storm 45 cal. Model C at a very low price (new) due to the cust. serv. reputation. Other Brands have suffered to the point… Read more »
Do you have a basis for this statement, or is it just an assumption. I, too, have had a need for a repair on a Beretta that I bought used. Got the same service, plus they sent me the hard shell case for the pistol (that I did not have – sent it to them in a cardboard box) back with the repaired pistol. They paid shipping both ways and no charge for the repair. And my name is not Farnam. From my perspective, if you got poor customer service from them, it was because of something on your side… Read more »
to each his own,smith and ruger are miles over beretta. for what beretta charges for some of their guns,they can put more effort into CS,again ,my view,take it or leave it.
No pics?
Agree, i wanted to see pic of the failure.
Although Ammoland discourages authors from commenting on the comments made, this would be an appropriate time for Mr. Farnam to respond.
The first thing that made me raise a brow was when you said you called your “friends” at Beretta. I hang in the shotgun world and most I know have just the opposite experience, and opinion of Berettas service. I suspect this is because they don’t shoot their guns for a living, and write articles about Beretta’s products.
Not trying to be contrary, just asking and commenting on the outcome as presented. One positive experience is no way close to conclusive data to determine good service.
Bogus article.
A friend of Beretta that writes articles for them gets good customer service.
I would hope so!
For the avaerage guy, they are impossible to reach on the phone and not very friendly when you do.
We stopped carrying them at our shop.
i bought a neos that had to be returned for a recall,they did fix the gun,but i tried multiple times to call,left messages,no answer,although the did the repairs,their customer service sucked!!i had to call ruger for different reasons and their customer service is super,top notch,friendly,and more than willing to do what it takes to make you happy.
Have you contacted the ammunition manufacturer about this experience?