Fiocchi Announces New Big Game Cartridge

Fiocchi, a global leader in defensive, target, and hunting ammunition, pushes its centerfire rifle offerings to the next level with the introduction of the all-new Knock Down series. Presented in a wide range of the most popular hunting calibers, Fiocchi Knock Down blends premium components with a precision-engineered monolithic bullet for decisive terminal performance on big game.

Part of Fiocchi’s EnviroShield technology, Knock Down ammunition centers on an all-copper hollow point bullet. Profiled for maximum accuracy and speed, this bullet delivers controlled expansion for penetration into the toughest game animals while ensuring the kind of energy transfer needed for a devastating punch.

Adding to that punch is Fiocchi’s proprietary powder, which burns clean, hot, and consistent for reliable accuracy and high velocities to ensure point-of-aim/point-of-impact performance on those long-distance shots. Reduced fouling and faster bore cleanup are two additional advantages the Knock Down brings to the discerning hunter.

Fiocchi Knock Down is offered in the following calibers/bullet weights:

.243 Win., 80 gr.

.270 Win., 130 gr.

6.5 Creedmoor, 120 gr.

7mm-08, 140 gr.

7mm Rem. Mag., 160 gr.

.308 Win., 150 gr.

.30-06 Sprg., 150 gr.

.300 Win. Mag., 165 gr.

For more information about Fiocchi ammunition, visit FiocchiUSA.com.

About Fiocchi:

Since 1983, Fiocchi of America has been based in Ozark, Missouri. As a stand-alone US-based arm of the greater Fiocchi global brand, Fiocchi of America continues to integrate and launch new products directed towards the US market. In 2020, Fiocchi furthers its expansion of products in the hunting, conceal carry, self-defense, and law enforcement market channels. Fiocchi offers a full portfolio of target and hunting shotshells, centerfire rifle and pistol ammunition, match and standard grade rimfire .22LR, specialty and classic cartridges, reloading components and blanks.