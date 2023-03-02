Gun Deals: Remington 1911 R1 45Acp 5″ 7+1 Stainless Steel Pistol $578.62 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentuck Gun co has a great price on the well reviewed Remington 1911 R1 45 Acp 5″ 7+1 Stainless Steel Pistol for $578.62 with FREE shipping.
Remington 1911 R1 45Acp 5″ 7+1 Stainless Steel Pistol
The accuracy and reliability that have made the 1911 an American icon now shine brighter than ever. Features include a crisp trigger, dovetailed front and rear sights, precision-machined slide and frame, and available fine-checkered American walnut grips. The new Model 1911 R1 Stainless is truly the finest blend of exacting craftsmanship and out-of-box performance available today.
- Item #: 92957
- Style: RMN-96324
- UPC: 885293963245
- Brand: Remington
- Caliber: 45 ACP
- Model: 1911
- Series: R1
- Frame Finish: Stainless
- Action: SAO
- Barrel Length: 5.00″
- Slide: Stainless Steel
- Capacity: 7+1
- Frame Material: Carbon Steel
- Grips: Walnut
- OAL: 8.50″
- Safety: Manual / Grip
- Sights: Contrast 3 Dot Dovetail
- Weight: 38.50 oz
Every element is produced with ultra-tight tolerances on equipment representing the height of modern technology.
