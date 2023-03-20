Optics Deals: Sig Sauer Romeo5 XDR Predator 1X20mm Green Dot Sight $149.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a very cheap price on the Sig Sauer Romeo5 XDR Predator 1X20mm Green Dot Sight for just $149.99 with FREE shipping.
Sig Sauer Romeo5 XDR Predator 1X20mm Green Dot Sight
When getting on target quickly is essential, the Sig Sauer Romeo5 XDR Compact Red Dot Sight will meet your needs. It comes with low and 1.4″” co-witness risers, and features a 2 MOA green triangle reticle with eight illumination settings for daytime use and two low-light settings for night vision equipment. The illumination circuit has a special Motion-Activated Illumination (MOTAC) function that turns on the reticle when the firearm is moved and turns it off when at rest, which helps to extend the AAA battery’s life.
- 2 MOA green triangle reticle
- Eight daylight illumination settings
- Two night vision settings
- Powered by a single AAA battery
- MOTAC function turns illumination on and off in response to movement
Optical Performance
- 1x magnification
- 20mm objective lens diameter
- Unlimited eye relief
The housing is IPX7-rated, watertight enough to withstand submersion to 3.3′ with no damage.
Sig Sauer Romeo5 XDR Predator 1X20mm Green Dot Sight $149.99 FREE S&H
