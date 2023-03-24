Vudoo Gun Works Mobius 1911 Review

The Vudoo Gun Works Mobius is an interesting gun that both answers one question and asks another. The question being, “can a precision rifle-maker build a top-quality 1911?” The answer is a resounding, “yes!” But the question it leaves unanswered is whether a handgun made by a top-notch rifle maker is truly worth $3,000 or not. That’s a much more difficult question to answer. So let’s take a closer look at the Vudoo Gun Works Mobius and find out.

Vudoo Gun Works Mobius

The Mobius is a highly-tuned, performance 1911 chambered in .22lr, 9mm, or .45 ACP. For the review, I decided to review the 45 ACP model since I am a huge fan of the platform. The first thing I noticed when handling the Mobius is just how ridiculously smooth the action is; it’s difficult to feel the barrel unlock from the slide! The other glaring difference between the Vudoo pistol and your standard run-of-the-mill 1911 is the lack of iron sights.

This is because the Mobius’ slide features a built-in RMR footprint for mounting a reflex sight like the Holosun HS507C ACSS I used for the review. Truly, everything about the Mobius feels hand-crafted – and to an extent, it is. But thankfully, like other high-end 1911-makers, the Vudoo Gun Works Mobius isn’t entirely custom-made, so getting replacement components or caliber exchange kits, doesn’t have a three-month lead time.

But before I get into what the Mobius does and doesn’t do, let’s start at the muzzle and get a full rundown of its features.

Works Mobius Features

The Mobius is a government-sized 1911 featuring a 5.03-inch barrel available in both stainless and black nitride finishes. The slide features the Vudoo Gun Works logo engraved at the front and, just behind this, some excellent forward serrations. These serrations are also present at the rear of the slide and, while traditional in appearance, are very effective at affording the shooter a solid purchase on the gun for manipulation.

The Mobius incorporates a fully Picatinny-railed dust cover for mounting lights or lasers just beneath the slide at the front of the frame. This rail is handsomely blended into the frame melding into the trigger guard. Speaking of which, the trigger guard is a standard profile rounded type that contributes to the gun’s overall ‘classic’ feel and appearance.

Inside the guard, the Mobius ships with one of the best triggers I’ve ever felt on any firearm, bar none. According to my Lyman trigger scale, it breaks at just around 3.2lbs, and the reset is so short that it’s nearly immeasurable.

Just behind this, the Mobius features excellent hardwood grips with aggressive, super-clean cross-checkering that is so effective that they’re actually painful to use without gloves. Thankfully, these will wear in with time. Matching these, the front and back strap of the gun’s frame features milled cross-checkering for even more grippy goodness – so they’re virtually no way you’ll drop your $3,000 investment.

Part of the front strap also features an excellent undercut that lets the shooter get an extra high grip on the pistol and help further mitigate the felt recoil of the big bore .45 ACP cartridge. And that’s about it. The Mobius doesn’t radically alter the timeless design of the 1911 but rather ultra-refines it into a precision machine.

Vudoo Performance

Here’s where the Vudoo Gun Works heritage comes in play; the accuracy I was able to achieve with this new Mobius 1911 was staggering. At 50 yards, the Mobius 1911 achieved groups ranging from 1.5 to 2 inches using match ammo and slightly smaller with handloads. The gun produced clover after clover of x-ring-annihilating accuracy.

Factory ball ammo did very well too, with groups ranging around 2.5 inches at 50 yards, and all ammo tested had no problem whatsoever, making all hits on a six-inch steel gong at 100 yards.

As far as reliability, the Mobius suffered zero stoppages across 450 rounds of ammo fired. These ranged from standard American Eagle 230gr FMJ and Federal Hydrashoks to hand-loads and SIG Performance Match ammo. The Mobis totally bucks the myth that tuned precision weapons can’t also be ultra-reliable.

Mobius Verdict

But I still haven’t answered the initial question, “Is the Mobius worth $3,000?”

To be completely honest, for the majority of shooters, the answer is “no.” Most shooters and gun enthusiasts don’t have $2,995 in disposable income, and many of those who do will might not want a 1911. That said, the Mobius’ price point isn’t as absurd as you might think.

Similar offerings from Les Baer and Nighthawk Custom have higher price tags and often have a several-month lead-time to purchase because they’re all hand-built. For shooters interested in these guns, the Vudoo Gun Works Mobius is an excellent option as it has all the performance and reliability of these guns with a lower price tag while also being immediately available.

