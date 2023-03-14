XS Sights New Ghost Ring Sights for Henry Big Boy Carbines

Fort Worth, Texas (March 14, 2023) – XS Sights is pleased to now offer its popular Ghost Ring sight sets for Henry Big Boy Carbine lever-action rifles chambered in .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum.

The XS Ghost Ring sight sets are made of precision-machined steel and are fully adjustable for windage and elevation. Featuring a large ghost ring aperture and white stripe front sight, they are designed for easy installation on Henry Big Boy Carbines equipped with a compatible XS Lever Rail. These rugged ghost ring sight sets to deliver an enhanced field of view and white stripe front sight that is highly visible on targets in a wide array of lighting conditions, allowing for the fastest target acquisition possible with iron sights.

“We introduced the XS Lever Rail for Henry Big Boy Carbines chambered in .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum late last year and have been inundated with requests for compatible ghost ring sight sets,” said Addison Monroe, Marketing Manager, XS Sights. “We are happy to now offer these to customers who want to take their Henry lever gun to the next level of performance when using iron sights.”

XS Ghost Ring sets are CNC-machined in Fort Worth, Texas, and come with both a .230” ID and .191” ID aperture for fine-tuning to various shooting environments.

Retail Price: $111.00

For more information on these new sights, see XS Henry Ghost Ring Sights.

Backed by a 10-year, No Questions Asked Warranty and XS’s 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 25 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.