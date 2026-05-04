PSA Sabre Enhanced Mixtape Vol. 1 8″ .300 Blackout Pistol — $1,249.99

Palmetto State Armory has the PSA Sabre Enhanced Mixtape Vol. 1 8″ .300 Blackout Pistol listed right now for $1,249.99, putting this premium Sabre-series build within reach for shooters looking for a purpose-built suppressor host. Originally unveiled at SHOT Show, the Mixtape Vol. 1 combines a 1:5-twist .300 BLK barrel, adjustable gas system, and top-tier components into a compact pistol designed to run hard with subs or supers. If you’ve been waiting for a high-end .300 Blackout setup without custom-shop pricing, this is a deal worth a hard look.

Top Features

Built to Suppress: 1:5 twist .300 BLK barrel + adjustable gas block for easy tuning

1:5 twist .300 BLK barrel + adjustable gas block for easy tuning Premium Internals: Full-chrome Microbest BCG, Sprinco springs, OCKS fasteners

Full-chrome Microbest BCG, Sprinco springs, OCKS fasteners Ambi, Enhanced Receivers: Integrated trigger guard, flared magwell, thermal-fit upper

Integrated trigger guard, flared magwell, thermal-fit upper Top-Tier Controls: Radian Raptor LT charging handle & Radian Talon 45/90 safety

Radian Raptor LT charging handle & Radian Talon 45/90 safety Compact & Capable: Maxim Defense CQB brace with H1 buffer for a short, balanced package

Why Shooters Love It

The Mixtape Vol. 1 was designed from the ground up as a serious suppressor host, delivering smooth cycling with subs or supers thanks to its 1:5 twist and adjustable gas. Add in Sabre Enhanced receivers and premium parts throughout, and you’ve got a compact .300 BLK pistol that feels purpose-built—not pieced together.

Customer Testimonials

“Best 300 Blackout I’ve ever had. Better than my Daniel Defense PDW. PSA nailed it with this one. Highly recommend!”

“Phenomenal PDW. First thing, mounted a Holosun and also a Q Trash Panda.”

“So far ran 500 rounds no problems but this is one of my favor shooters. Been shooting 300 yrds out and it dont disappoint.”

Unbeatable Price

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