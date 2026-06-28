Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT Review: Classic 110 Feel, Half the Weight

The original Buck 110 Folding Hunter is one of those knives almost every outdoorsman recognizes. It is sturdy, simple, and built around a proven lockback design. The downside is weight. The classic 110 weighs about 7.2 ounces, while the Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT drops that down to about 3.2 ounces by using a lightweight molded nylon handle.

That is the whole appeal of the LT version. You still get the full-size 3 3/4-inch clip-point blade, but in a knife that is much easier to carry all day.

Quick take

The Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT is best for hunters and outdoorsmen who like the size and blade shape of the classic 110 but do not want the weight of the brass-and-wood original. It is light enough for everyday carry, large enough for field dressing big game, and simple enough that there is not much to go wrong.

The Buck 110 Folding Hunter is not a modern flipper. It does not have a thumb stud. It opens like an old-school lockback folder, using the nail nick, and locks open securely once the blade is fully deployed.

Recently, I received a new Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT Knife to test. The 110 weighs 7.2 oz. and the 110 LT only weighs 3.2 oz. The handle is made out of lightweight molded nylon, drastically reducing its weight.

To deploy the Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT Knife, I slightly open the blade with my thumb and middle finger, hook the tip on my jeans and flip it open which was the normal way to open a folder 55 years ago. It also has a thumbnail groove if you prefer that method of opening. When opened the blade is securely locked in place using the lockback design.

I first became acquainted with this knife about 36 years ago. Money was tight at the time. I’d just moved to Colorado, bought a new house and had two small daughters. I lost my hunting knife and was about to go deer hunting and needed a knife to gut my deer.

So, I ran to a local store and saw a Buck Lite Orange handled folder for a decent price. I assume it was the predecessor to the Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT Knife that I just received. It appeared to be a stout enough knife and had a 3 ¾-inch blade which would work great for gutting my big game.

It had a clip point, which is necessary for gutting and skinning your deer. The clip point is also my preferred design for my EDC. So I ended up carrying the Buck Lite not only while hunting but 24/7 as my EDC.

Carrying the Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT

I have long since worn out my original Buck Lite, so cut me some slack if my memory fails me somewhat, but to my recollection, my first Buck Lite was a bit thicker. My new Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT Knife is a big improvement. It has a thinner profile, making it more comfortable to carry, and it comes with a polyester sheath. The blade is thinner than my original knife, so it is lighter, and, along with the thinner handle, it is much more comfortable to carry than my original Buck Lite.

The polyester sheath is nice, but 95% of the time I’ll carry it in my back pocket beside my billfold, which is how I was raised to carry large folders.

I love the Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT Knife for both hunting and EDC. To sum up the carrying aspect, a folder with a 3 ¾-inch bale is surprisingly comfortable to carry.

Now, let’s move on to evaluating the design. First in the hunting world, then in the EDC world. There are a lot of weirdly designed knives for hunters on the market. If all you’re doing is gutting your antelope, deer, or elk and skinning it, then a clip point knife is the best design and all you need.

With the clip point you can make the original stab into the hide to cut the pattern (Initial cut up the belly line and out each leg to the hoof. Then remove the hide and throw it to the coyotes. If you’re saving the hide, boning your animal etc. then you’ll also need some other designs. But if you’re just peeling off the hide and discarding it, then this is a perfect knife. I’ve probably skinned at least 50 deer/antelope with this design of folder.

Drop point knives have gained popularity in the last 30-40 years. They’re the best design if you’re saving the hide since they don’t cut through the hide as easily as with a clip point when skinning fast but with your EDC, how many times per day do you need to do a stabbing job? A bunch. I’m floored by how many EDC knives come with a drop point blade. Puzzling.

So to sum it up, the Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT Knife makes a great lightweight skinning knife for your big game animals as well as a great EDC. Check it out.

The MSRP on the Buck 110 Folding Hunter LT Knife is $41.99 and as is usual, we will close with the company specs.

Attribute Black

BLADE SHAPE Clip

BLADE STEEL 420HC

BLADE THICKNESS 0.120″

BLADE LENGTH 3 3/4″ (9.5 cm)

WEIGHT 3.2 oz.

HANDLE Nylon

CARRY SYSTEM Sheath

ORIGIN Knife made in the USA

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you’re having trouble”