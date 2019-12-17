GOA Takes Bump Stock Ban to Federal Appeals Court ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun grabbers are not happy with Gun Owners of America.
Last week, I was in Cincinnati, Ohio, where GOA was continuing its legal challenge of the ATF bump stock ban. GOA attorney Rob Olson squared off against an attorney from the Department of Justice (DOJ). Both sides presented oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
One always has to be cautious when interpreting questions from judges. But it should be encouraging to know that the anti-gun Left was VERY discouraged by the grilling the judges gave the DOJ attorney.
Consider the rant issued by the very liberal Wonkette. The author began by attacking GOA for believing that guns should be “even more readily available to the public.”
From there, the tabloid expressed its lament for the line of questioning from the judges:
The panel seemed skeptical of the government’s arguments in favor of the bump stock ban. This is not great.
In particular, one appellate judge was very concerned that, in the future, the “ATF could choose to redefine ‘machine gun’ as including all semiautomatic weapons that can be modified with a device like a bump stock.”
Of course, this is exactly the point that GOA has made in its briefs to the court. If the ATF can claim that a bump stock can turn an AR-15 into a machine gun, then the same can be said about rubber bands or belt loops.
Given the latter two items are found in every home in America, a future anti-gun president could use the doctrine of “constructive possession” to justify a ban on all semi-automatic rifles in the country.
Here's the bottom line: If bump stocks can be defined as “machine guns” because they supposedly cause a semi-automatic to fire automatically, then, using the same line of reasoning, semi-automatics are machine guns too.
It was good to see that the judges appeared to understand this important point. But this was just the tip of the iceberg.
During the oral arguments, GOA’s attorney pinned the ATF down on how a bump stock does not make a gun fire automatically. He emphasized to the court that the ATF could not rewrite the legal definition of a machine gun to fit its political agenda.
And he presented forceful reasons why a nationwide injunction was required, as GOA had members nationwide.
A good summary of the oral arguments can be read here at the Court News.
There is no timetable on when the judges will render an opinion, but it will most certainly will not come until well into the new year. Please stay tuned.
Since 1975, GOA’s membership rates have remained constant. We have never increased them in the more than four decades that we’ve been fighting to protect the Second Amendment.
In recent years, however, the battle for our gun rights has only intensified, and this has required us to respond to each new threat with added resources and personnel.
We are expanding the fight into more states, energizing more activists than ever before — even reaching the next generation on university campuses. All of this, while maintaining a no-compromise presence on Capitol Hill.
As we enter 2020, GOA will be increasing its Life Membership rate. But for the rest of this month, you can still become a GOA Life Member at the charter rate of $500.
Please note that all other membership levels will still remain the same. However, if you’ve been wanting to become a Life Member of the no-compromise gun lobby, now’s the time!
Thanks so much for your support.
In Liberty,
Erich Pratt
Senior Vice President
About Gun Owners of America (GOA) :
Gun Owners of America (GOA) is a non-profit lobbying organization formed in 1975 to preserve and defend the Second Amendment rights of gun owners. GOA sees firearms ownership as a freedom issue. `The only no comprise gun lobby in Washington' – Ron Paul Visit: www.gunowners.org to Join.
Now, after the tetejaun drive-by, we can actually go back on topic. It is good to see the GOA following though on their promise to fight the bump stock ban in the courts. The legal implications of this ban go far beyond bump stocks and if it stands, any administration can pretty much ban anything they want by executive fiat. It would be quite ironic if the President Donald J. Trump, a NY billionaire, paved the way for a future President Michael R. Bloomberg, also a NY billionaire. I am a GOA annual member and will continue to pay an… Read more »
@Charlie Foxtrot
Amen
Since tetejaun the liar “Looked” but couldnt find it, I thought I would bring this up. https://www.ammoland.com/2019/12/nras-statement-on-second-amendment-sanctuaries/#axzz68Pv7A1vF This is a link to comments made several days back, where tetejaun once again challenged others over their criticism of the NRA and lost. Not only lost, ran away like a little skank. @Charlie Foxtrot was kind enough to provide a link to the article on ammoland talking about the NRA’s endorsement of Red Flag laws, in particular the Red Flag law authored and Championed by Republican Marco Rubio known as S.B.~7. Feeling this may not go far enough, I went and dug… Read more »
For those who want to see it first hand, here is the video with the NRA endorsement of red flag laws. Just watch for it at the 3:12 to 3:40 minute mark.
To Dave in Fairfax and the rest of the Ammoland team.
I hope that none of what I have done here this evening creates any inconvenience for any of you. The simplicity and Irony behind the truth were just simply too fun for me to pass up distributing a little poetic justice in a fit of mirthful giggles.
I LOOKED and can find NO PLACE where the NRA actually states it endorses or supports a bump stock ban or red flag laws.
BUT… I DID find the Washington Post, NPR, Salon, the Nation, CBS News, USA Today, Washington Times, Huffpost, The Guardian and Politico all said the NRA supported such bans and laws.
So many of you so quick to condemn.
Like a drunk mob enacting a lynching.
Yet, not one actual word from the NRA itself.
Useful idiots.
“Yet, not one actual word from the NRA itself.” LOL! You lie! NRA’s Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox Issue Joint Statement https://home.nra.org/joint-statement “In the aftermath of the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas, the American people are looking for answers as to how future tragedies can be prevented. Unfortunately, the first response from some politicians has been to call for more gun control. Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks. This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world.… Read more »
Thank you. He wasn’t worth the time and effort for me to look it up
@RoyD and @Charlie Foxtrot
Feel free to have fun with what I just did to him. 🙂
Merry Christmas
Just wow Tete. Seriously? Every msm source you listed is so far in the bag with gunsnatchers just pointing to them as a source of factual information makes you look like a total ass.
LOVE IT! 🙂
SOF and GOA have been repeating a lie in the Washington Post that the NRA supports bans on that toy bump stock. I saw the post in TTAG claiming Marion Hammer posted that yet NO ONE can verify it. I know Hammer had a falling out with NRA but I suppose that might be enough for her to lie. 1. Trump did not ban bump stocks. BATF did that on their own at urging from the democrats. 2. YOU CANNOT PRODUCE ANY VERIFIED PRINT where NRA supports banning your toy bump stocks or supports Red Flag laws. You sound like… Read more »
Why is the NRA not fighting the bump stock ban then in the courts?
So far the 2A has faced death by a thousand cuts. There is still hope but the left has already stated their goals of disarming the American public any way they can. There is one last resort given to all free men and those who would be free. I hope it doesn’t come to that but I have my doubts.
Arm up, carry on.
The communist democrats will never stop until they achieve disarming their slaves.
So, “Arm up..” is apropos.
HOW ABOUT the GOA get a declaration that the Second Amendment is absolute with a command and order “..shall not be infringed” rather than waste time and money on this toy ‘bump stock’ ban the limp-dik Rambo-wannabes are crying over?
And you are wrong again.
@RoyD,occasionally Toto gets something right. But he’s wrong on bump stocks. The old broke watch being right twice a day thing I guess.
Your ignorance, again, is obvious.
The idiots at SAF and GOA said the NRA supported Red Flag laws and bump stock bans. SAF and GOA were REPEATING a LIE in the Washington Post, claiming Trump and NRA supported such. You swallowed the lie hook, line & sinker.
Because you are wholly IGNORANT of the facts, you blithely regurgitate the lies of the communist democrats.
You are a classic useful idiot. You were USED by the communist democrats and you were too stupid to know it.
It is to laugh.
Again, you lie.
The NRA DOES NOT support a bump stock ban.
You heard that from SAF or GOA but NOT from the NRA, liar.
Also, Trump DID NOT order the BATF to ban bump stocks, they did that on their own and the NRA DOES NOT support Red Flag laws.
If you lying cowards took thirty seconds and ACTUALLY looked up things instead of acting like a lemming and blindly believing the lies of the Washington Post, repeated by SAF and GOA, you would actually be of use. As you are, you of use to the communist democrats only.
Now, your pants are on fire.
As I said YOU CANNOT SHOW ANY VERIFIED PRINT where the NRA supported either bump stock ban or red flag laws.
But, you CAN be a useful idiot and do the bidding of the communist democrats. How easily you turn and attack the NRA based on lies from the communist democrats. How easily you were duped.
@Rev,now that’s evidence! How can Toto deny that evidence? Most of us here have seen that many times before.But somehow it must had got past Toto or he’s just ignoring it. Great job Rev.
@Will Same way as always, pretend it doesn’t exist and continue to lie. Or perhaps he will use another lie, like one the Dem’s are so fond of “It doesn’t say Red Flag, it says Risk Protection Order.” Which is why I so unkindly made sure that everyone who was not aware that Red Flag, ERPO(Extreme Risk Protection Orders) refer to the same thing. 🙂 Will, he’s been ignoring this type of evidence for over 6 months, and somehow when it has been brought up in the past he always “Mysteriously” vanishes from the article in question, only to continue… Read more »
@Toto,just watch the link that Rev provided you. Start trying to show some smarts from now on and quit acting the fool.
@toto,bump stocks aren’t a toy because you say they are. Tens of thousands of Americans really liked them. It goes a lot deeper than just the bump stock ban too. Does “shall not be infringed” ring a bell?
No, you limp-dik Rambo wannabes want them to pretend you have some guts, when you do not.
Join the Army if you want to shoot machine guns.
As for ‘..shall not be infringed.”, you kneel and lick the hand of the tyrant so do not pretend you know anything about the Constitution or the Second Amendment.
BATF banned those toys and you worms cried like babies.
Do you canvass Republican votes? Do you go door to door explaining the Second Amendment?
Admit it, you do nothing except complain.
Every family has one and he is ours. Could be worse I guess. Bob, let me introduce you to our crazy Uncle. Just smile and wave Bob, just smile and wave.
All you have are hate and lies. Just like the democrats.
You REFUSE to produce verified print of your accusations, but your hate and ignorance carry you on anyway. Pelosi must love you clowns.
“You see, Pelosi’s love is different than a square’s”
@RoyD “No, you limp-dik Rambo wannabes want them to pretend you have some guts, when you do not.” OH MY GOSH!!!! Did you see that? tetejaun just used a Communist Democrat talking point! He must therefore be a socialist, only socialists say things like that. I bet he is at home right now, drinking beer and watching jeopardy in a torn tank top exposing his huge greasy gut right now, shoving handfuls of Cheetos into his mouth and laughing telling himself how good that little insult must have gotten us. He even tried to spell dick with out the “c”,… Read more »
The NRA stupidly believed that giving the gun grabbers a “win” on bump stocks would make them satisfied rather than simply encouraging them to accelerate their attacks on the 2nd amendment. You do not compromise or negotiate with extremists. Every concession leads to another, while they never give an inch, and continue to demand even more.
You speak like a democrat.
The NRA NEVER gave in on your toy ‘bump stock’ ban.
How easily you simpletons are led by the nose to your own doom.
NRA Board member and former NRA President, Marion Hammer, says otherwise: https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/marion-hammer-nra-never-wanted-legal-machine-guns-bump-fire-stocks/. You speak like an uninformed idiot (or like an NRA Board member).
Wrongo.
I see that your Marion Hammer letter has NO verification. It appears only in TTAG along with an imaginary NRA ‘rebuttal’..
As for Marion Hammer, she had a falling out sometime ago when she supported bans of AR15 pistols.
I saw GOA and SAF repeated the lie in the Washington Post claiming NRA backed bump stock bans.
Charlie Foxtrot, of CF.
Tell me about your military service.
Marion Hammer did not make a statement that this letter is false. She had ample opportunity to set the record straight, but failed to do so. Show me the supposed WaPo article you claim exist!
GOA: Litigating the ever-loving hell out of the gun grabbers!!!
NRA: *crickets*
Gun owners, you know where to send your support!!
Actually, in this case the NRA opened its mouth and made it even worse by supporting the bump stock ban in the first place.
Again, you repeat the lies of the anti-gun democrats.
Try LOOKING things up yourself instead of blindly repeating the lies of the communist democrats.
How easily you gutless worms are plied by the lies of the democrats to attack your own.
Prove it!
“Lies of the communist democrats” Right, sure, right there next to “NRATV” branded right on the commercial. 🙂
The LaPierre led NRA wanted and advocated for the bump stock ban and the ATF did just that. The ATF has admitted not have any legal authority to do so. Now GOA stays very busy reversing and correcting all the fuck ups the former NRA created and continues to under LaPierres tyrannical and treasonous leadership. The NRA is no more Pro-2A than Michael Bloomberg and the rest of the socialist trash. Abolish the ATF!…& Join GOA!
You are lying. The NRA NEVER supported a toy bump stock ban.
True WLP is a rat, on that we agree.
How easily you simpletons repeat your marching orders like good democrat Bundists.
NRA Board member and former NRA President, Marion Hammer, says otherwise: https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/marion-hammer-nra-never-wanted-legal-machine-guns-bump-fire-stocks/
You lie.
Prove it!
You are wrong.
PROVE IT!
You jackasses claim all this yet you NEVER produce anything except ONE fake Marion Hammer post and the GOA and SAF repeating a lie in the Washington Post.
Morons. PRODUCE SOME VERIFIED FACTS!
tetejuan, You do a lot of ranting and name calling. Neither is appropriate or helpful.
@Dave in Fairfax He has been doing this since early summer. His M.O. is that he wants other people to follow his direction. He agitates, but is too scared to go out and actually do anything his self, so when people reject or ignore him he starts in talking about what fat, lazy cowards they must be. If you embarrass him publicly and expose when and how he lies then he tries to call you a socialist or democrat, and of course when you demand that he quote a comment which backs up his claim he goes dead silent. He… Read more »
Hi Rev, yeah I’ve been listening to him. It gets tiring. We have a few people here who take up space, but as long as they remain moderately respectable it doesn’t grate too badly. Every now and then one of them gets on my last nerve.
@Dave in Fairfax Got it, and yes on the moderated comment I only figured it went in for reasons that it had more than a single link to it, I was just letting Heed the Call-Up have an apology from me before hand for my attempt to explain the process in Virginia, being an outsider myself. Don’t let what I said to Superman or tete fool you though. Calm as can be here, perhaps with a half a grin as I poke em with a pickle fork the fun of it. Thanks for reaching out, and again thanks not just… Read more »
@DiF,it’s critical for you to understand that Toto is an idiot.
@tetejaun Already did you lying sack of Pelosi. We have given you links to VERIFIED FACTS over half a dozen times, but you always come back with the same attack, lying while trying to call us liars, and then running and hiding when we post the information only to pull the same crap later on a different article like you are here. The last time the lie you were pushing was that the NRA never supported or called for Red Flag legislation, oh no…. That was a “CNN Talking point.” That is, until I put up the video of the… Read more »
@Rev,Toto is another that’s short on brain. Trying to be logical with him and Clark are lost causes.
@Will
Then wait till you see what I am about to post. >:) hehe
Prove it Tete. Post the links to statements showing the NRA was against banning bumpstocks.