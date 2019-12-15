Virginia Gov. Northam Seeks Gun Registration as Down Payment on Gun Confiscation

Opinion
Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) must think that Old Dominion gun owners are stupid. After months of Northam and his Michael Bloomberg-backed General Assembly allies advocating for the enactment of gun confiscation legislation, the governor has told the Virginia Mercury that he will support a gun ban bill that would grandfather currently possessed firearms but require owners to register the newly-prohibited firearms with the government. As astute gun owners know, gun registration facilitates gun confiscation. Northam wants law-abiding gun owners to register their guns with the same people who have already stated that they want to confiscate them.
The evidence is clear: Virginia politicians want to confiscate your firearms
On June 4, an embattled Gov. Northam announced a special session of the General Assembly in order to enact a raft of gun control legislation. During his remarks, the governor expressly said that “I will propose many of the same ideas that we have proposed before… A ban on assault weapons…”
On July 8, Del. Mark H. Levine (D-45) delivered for Northam and pre-filed gun ban bill HB 4021. The legislation garnered 23 cosponsors. That same day Sen. Adam P Ebbin (D-30) pre-filed the identical SB 4024, which attracted 16 co-sponsors.
The legislation would have banned the importation, manufacture, sale, transfer, and possession of what it termed “assault firearms.” The term was defined to include any semi-automatic centerfire rifle with a fixed magazine capacity in excess of 10 rounds or any semi-automatic centerfire rifle that has the ability to accept a detachable magazine and has one of several enumerated features. These features included, a folding or telescoping stock, a pistol grip, a thumbhole stock, a second handgrip, a bayonet mount, a silencer, a flash suppressor, a muzzle brake, a muzzle compensator, or a threaded barrel. The legislation also would have banned commonly-owned semi-automatic shotguns and centerfire pistols with any one of several prohibiting features.
As Levine and Ebbin’s legislation prohibited possession of these firearms, the bills, which were drafted at Northam’s request, were firearms confiscation.
On November 18, Sen. Richard L. Saslaw (D-35) pre-filed SB 16 for the 2020 session. This legislation would ban the same types of commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms as HB 4021 and SB 4024. Again, as the bill would ban the possession of these firearms, it is gun confiscation.
Northam is misleading the public
Discussing the governor’s proposed ban, Northam Spokeswoman Alena Tarmosky told the Mercury, “In this case, the governor’s assault weapons ban will include a grandfather clause for individuals who already own assault weapons, with the requirement they register their weapons before the end of a designated grace period.”
The website also reported,
The Northam-backed plan mirrors the federal assault weapon ban passed in 1994, which included a grandfather clause for weapons that were legally owned when the legislation was enacted. The federal ban expired in 2004.
It’s not clear whether the Mercury has been misled by Northam’s staff or whether the paper is misinformed on the matter of gun law in general, but this paragraph is directly contradicted by Tarmosky’s statement.
Under the 1994 Clinton assault weapons ban, gun owners could continue to possess and transfer prohibited firearms that were lawfully possessed prior to the ban. In direct contrast to the purported Northam proposal, the federal ban had no firearm registration requirement.
The details of Northam’s gun ban have yet to be released. However, the Clinton ban’s prohibiting criteria were far different than what has been proposed by Northam’s General Assembly allies. Whereas the proposed Virginia legislation would ban commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms with only one offending feature, the “assault weapon” definition under the 1994 federal ban required that a firearm have two prohibiting features. Further, the enumerated prohibited features under the Virginia legislation are far broader and include such innocuous characteristics as thumbhole stocks.
The Mercury item also noted that Northam told reporters, “I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment…” and “we’re not going to propose or pass any unconstitutional laws.” In reality, the gun bans proposed by Northam and his allies are unconstitutional under the Second Amendment as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller and McDonald v. Chicago.
Heller decision author Justice Antonin Scalia made this clear when he signed onto a dissent from denial of certiorari in the case of Friedman v. Highland Park, which concerned a local ban on commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms. The dissent, written by Justice Clarence Thomas explained,
Roughly five million Americans own AR-style semiautomatic rifles. The overwhelming majority of citizens who own and use such rifles do so for lawful purposes, including self-defense and target shooting. Under our precedents, that is all that is needed for citizens to have a right under the Second Amendment to keep such weapons.
Gun registration facilitates confiscation
For undeniable evidence that gun registration facilitates gun confiscation, consider the experience of Virginia gun control financier Michael Bloomberg’s hometown of New York City.
In 1967 New York City passed an ordinance requiring gun owners to register their rifles and shotguns. In 1991 the New York City Council and Mayor David N. Dinkins enacted a bill to prohibit the possession of commonly-owned semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
The year after the ban was enacted, a man`s home in Staten Island was raided by the police after he had announced that he would not comply with the city`s ban. He was arrested, and his guns were seized.
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) notified the 2,340 New Yorkers who had been licensed earlier to possess semi-automatic rifles and shotguns that any of those licensed firearms that were covered by the ban had to be surrendered, rendered inoperable, or taken out of the city. The recipients of the notification were directed to send back a sworn statement indicating what had been done with those firearms. NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Jeremy Travis, told the Daily News at the time, “for now, the department is taking owners at their word, but spot checks are planned.”
During the mayoral administration of Michael Bloomberg, New York City again used its firearms registry to confiscate guns.
In 2010, the city passed an ordinance prohibiting the possession of rifles or shotguns capable of holding more than five rounds of ammunition. In 2013, the NYPD began sending out letters to registered gun owners alerting them that their firearm was banned. The letters demanded that gun owners either surrender their firearm, permanently modify the firearm to bring it into compliance with the ordinance, or remove it from New York City. Those who chose to modify or move a prohibited firearm were forced to submit documentation to the government that they had done so.
For more proof that registration facilitates confiscation consider New Zealand’s recent gun control measures.
In early 2019, the New Zealand Parliament enacted a ban on the sale and possession of all semi-automatic centerfire rifles and semi-automatic and pump-action shotguns capable of holding more than five rounds of ammunition. To enforce the prohibition, New Zealand required owners to surrender their newly-prohibited firearms.
However, New Zealand does not have a registry of most of the banned rifles and shotguns. This created a policy dilemma for New Zealand’s gun control advocates. Without knowing how many newly-prohibited firearms were in the country or who owned them, there was no effective way for the anti-gun officials to enforce their oppressive edict.
Complaining that the lack of a registry would hamper enforcement, New Zealand Police Association President Chris Cahill told the press in May, “We really have no idea how many of these firearms are out there in New Zealand… Which really points to how bad our firearms legislation has been, that we have let this get out of control.”
Gun Control NZ co-founder Philippa Yasbek admitted that the lack of a registry would make the firearms confiscation plan difficult. Yasbek was quoted by the Washington Post as stating, “These weapons are unlikely to be confiscated by police because they don’t know of their existence… These will become black-market weapons if their owners choose not to comply with the law and become criminals instead.”
Gun owners will not comply
Contrary to what Gov. Northam might think, gun owners are not stupid. Gun owners understand that firearms registration is an integral part of the gun control plan to disarm law-abiding Americans and choose not to comply.
According to New York State Police Data there was massive noncompliance with the SAFE Act’s registration provisions. Out of an estimated 1-1.2 million semi-automatic firearms within the state that were required to be registered under the act, 23,847 people registered a grand total of 44,485 guns. Using the lower estimate of one million semi-automatic firearms, the data shows a compliance rate of 4%.
A 2013 Connecticut law required residents to register commonly-owned semiautomatic firearms, and individual magazines with a capacity greater than 10, by January 1, 2014. Out of an estimated several hundred thousand guns and 2.4 million magazines that were required to be registered, Connecticut gun owners had registered 50,016 firearms and a mere 38,290 magazines.
In 1989, California enacted a law requiring registration of commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms. According to a February 17, 1992 Los Angeles Times article, in the years following enactment only 46,062 semi-autos were registered. The article went on to note, “The state Department of Justice has estimated there are 200,000 to 300,000. Others have calculated as many as 450,000 to 600,000.” The authorities attempted to bolster the lackluster compliance with a 90-day amnesty period at the start of 1992; this program only netted another 13,470 firearms.
Fight back
All Virginia gun owners must organize to stand and fight against Northam and Bloomberg’s gun registration plan. Virginia’s anti-gun legislators have made it clear that they intend to confiscate guns and any registration scheme would enable their unconstitutional plans.
Stay tuned to www.nraila.org for updates. In the meantime, please sign up to volunteer to help defeat this and other terrible gun control legislation.
About:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
Never register. It’s nobody’s business what you have.
This IS the NY SAFE Act.
Supreme Court needs to strike down these unconstitutional laws.
Or it will lead to trouble.
https://sipseystreetirregulars.blogspot.com/2014/02/an-open-letter-to-men-and-women-of.html
Makes you wonder how many Virginians knew how Northam really felt about guns when they voted for him, but it ought to be pretty obvious that he has no aspirations about ever running for any elected office again, much less being elected.
Yea huh, would be nice to think so, but Virginia citizens who value American Freedoms are now in the MINORITY. Outnumbered by imported NEW citizens who prefer PROGRESSIVE SOCIALISM! By the time Northam runs for re-election there will be many MORE imported NEW citizens who prefer progressive socialism!
Northam is proposing THE NY SAFE ACT – after Cuomo signed it into law – HE HAS NOW BEEN RE-ELECTED TWICE!
Yes, I think we are outnumbered.
My brethren in in Virginia, Do NOT give one smidgen of an inch to these NAZIS who have BOUGHT into the government of Virginia. ‘bloomberg’ is willing to spend a lot of his money where NAZIS are willing to be BOUGHT!!
Gun registration ALWAYS leads to confiscation.
@Bowserb46, you sir are the first person to hit the nail on the head, beside my comment a while back. As I recall, only 40% of registered voters showed up. Again I say I feel no pity for Virginia. If you don’t vote don’t complain that your views and values were trampled on. I pray Virginians learned a very serious lesson from this election. Get your butts out there and vote! It does make a difference.
History shows us that registration is the first step in confiscation. Every nation in Europe and Asia that welcomed registration in the twentieth century wound up with a dictator who confiscated and then murdered its own citizens if they disagreed in any way with that dictator. Some were even innocent but murdered anyway. They were murdered in many different ways but the most were marched to empty pits and shot execution style. The pit becoming a mass grave. Many have been discovered and some held hundreds if not thousands of bodies of citizens some of which even had supported or… Read more »
@AD, Yep, “they” have to have a target list. So do we. MC and a HNF.
NRA. Seriously, just STFU! You aholes made this possible with your shenanigans. Now GO AWAY!!
We know all this already & we’re doing something about it with the help of OTHER GUN GROUPS THAT ACTUALLY DO STUFF. And when Tyrant Northam the baby-killing Klansman and his Politburo of Commiecrats order in combat troops to WACO everyone who doesn’t surrender their guns, while you wring your hands and cry foul, WE WILL BE RETURNING FIRE.
Non compliance IS JUST MAKING US felons IN THEIR LAWS EYES(which are UNCONSTITUTIONAL), THIS MUST be settled once and for all through a correct interpretation of the Framers INTENT from the SCOTUS.
If not we are going to wind up shooting each other one more time,except this time it will be against the Dems in power.
Since they ignore the LAWS of the LAND, and treat us a chattel, we are obligated to DO likewise to them.
Enough is enough.
If they make felons of Virginians with their draconian tyranny, then Virginians will have nothing left to lose and may as well go after Tyrant Northam & his Politburo of Commiecrats, drag them out into the streets, and hang them from the streetlamps en masse.
This TURD has to be STOPPED ,he’s going to SINGLE HANDEDLY start another CIVIL WAR.
He is such a narcissist and a smarmy POS, I cannot stand t look at his face,the laws he is proposing are GOING nowhere,he will rue the day he started this shite.
I guess when the VA folks come and MAKE HIM AN offer HE CANNOT REFUSE,he MIGHT GET IT.
Tyrants are like terrorists. We don’t negotiate with them; we kill them summarily. At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to be!
@WF, If one spills some whiskey on themselves prior to driving over said tyrant, then it is just a tragic accident and the one is only a pitiful motorist.
No, then it’s vehicular manslaughter as the result of DUI. They will take your blood, and lock you up as a felon, bye bye gun rights. Nope, the smart patriot will do their duty then melt away to fight another day!!
Besides, who’s hitting with cars??? Nope, there are more efficient ways to dispatch evil men & women, then hang their bodies on display as a warning to future tyrants. But once the people get started, all current tyrants and their supporters must GO!!
You may very well be correct. Those of you who live in such a state, and there will be others in time, have two choices as I see it. You can either leave, which is I suspect the easy way, although a gamble, hoping the state will wake up if enough people leave. However, favorable results that way may or may not happen. The other option is to fight in whatever manner necessary to stop such a law even if it means a civil war and if it is a civil war other states may either join in or learn… Read more »
All the gun confiscation laws, however they are described, are about the democrats taking away the freedoms of the American people. In return, the American people are required to simply, obey, rollover and submit to the tyranny the democrats want to impose on us.
Slavery of the American people is the goal of the democrats, what is the goal of the American people?
Tyrants are like terrorists. We don’t negotiate with them; we kill them summarily. At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to be! Americans have been killing tyrants for over 243 years!
Funny, he’s “a supporter of the second amendment” that threatened military force against U.S. citizens. Yes Trump banned bump stocks but I saw that as a political move after such a tragedy in Vegas. I don’t think he’s stupid enough to enact any bans knowing it was firearm owners that elected him. I occasionally send a message on the White House’s website reminding him of that fact and push the issue of the attacks on our Second Amendment by the dems the last three years. I’m sure he reads some of those emails he gets. I would imagine that if… Read more »
@Stuck, Nonsense, of course he is stupid enough! DJT has taken lots of bad advice from the rinos in Congress, the bureaucracy, and various people in his immediate AO. He is not perfect, and that is why it is so important for guys like you, me, and others here to stay on him! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Firearm!
Adolf Hitler sold the same line of Bravo Sierra which lead to confiscation and we are all aware where that lead.
He wasn’t the only one.
Lenin did the same as well. And Stalin took advantage of the monopoly of violence.
The Mercury item also noted that Northam told reporters, “I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment…” and “we’re not going to propose or pass any unconstitutional laws.”
Apparently Governator Northam is really a brain dead zombie if he believes the crap that came out of his mouth in that statement. He is a PSYCHOPATHIC CONTROL FREAK willing to send men out WITH GUNS to CAGE you STEAL YOUR PROPERTY and IF YOU RESIST, KILL YOU. And he will do so with a clear conscience proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that the piece of human excrement is a PSYCHOPATH. PERIOD.
No, that’s called insult to injury. He intends to crush you with the jackboot to your neck, and piss on you while calling it rain.
As for being a psychopath, like Hitler & Stalin were, will you do nothing and let commies like him murder millions or will you take your rifle & use it while you can??
All of us on this site and others have brought up the spectre of an actual shooting war. However, I would like to point out there are many other ways to wage war if it comes down to it (and I believe it will). Think of what the stinking muslims have taught us after years of fighting them. Think about confiscating any military weapons used against us. I won’t go into explicit details but it’s going to take some smart, organized resistance and careful planning to be truly effective. It’s possible we could lose some battles, in fact it’s inevitable.… Read more »
No doubt about him being a psychopath ……. a pediatrician who believes in ABORTION up until and even after birth ??? You can’t get any crazier than that.
Gov CoonFace is a total POS.
If the governor thinks “Old Dominion gun owners are stupid”, he’s right. Just like gun owners all over the nation. 124 million gun owners are enough to swing almost every election, yet the socialist democrats keep winning and taking offices from republicans. Why? Gun owners and other conservatives are not voting. Regardless of which LAME EXCUSE you use, if you don’t vote, you are voting–to hand our nation over to totalitarian socialism. 2nd Amendment Sanctuary counties? Where were all you people on election day? You didn’t vote and now you’re mad about the outcome. Sorry, but you don’t get to… Read more »
Voting is supporting a system of lying, thieving, murdering psychopathic control freaks. Not voting is withdrawing your support of such a system. The outcome will be decided by those who are the best shots. I will quote and agree with George Carlin here: I don’t vote. Two reasons. Two reasons I don’t vote: first of all, it’s meaningless. This country was bought and sold and paid for a long time ago. The s&%t they shuffle around every four years doesn’t mean a F&$&%n’ thing. And secondly, I don’t vote ’cause I believe if you vote, you have no right to… Read more »
Sorry but if you do not vote YOU are a part of the problem. Make any excuse you want it is still an excuse without reason!
Nonsense. Git yer thick end up off the divan and VOTE.. and THEN go out and do all the other stuff. Sure, most time my ballot is pissing to weather, but I still do it anyway. What’s five minutes of my time to send an ant’s breath of a message?
@Bowserb46
“VOTE”…..what a novel idea!
Yes people, it really is that simple!
First off, elections are rigged. The Democrats rig them where and when they can to take over first the big cities, then states. Now the whole nation. Second, voting is you giving your consent to be governed. A majority of Americans refrain from voting because they (whether the consciously realize it or not) are withholding their consent to be governed. The 2016 election was an interruption to the pattern. So many Americans saw the imminent threat to America’s existence and the deadly threat to us that we ALL turned out to vote TRUMP and the overwhelming turnout was a “red… Read more »
You aren’t getting a lot of votes Will, but I completely agree with you. What you said here is 100% correct. People need to wise up, man up and arm up, the shit’s about to get real. Apologies for the profanity but true Americans need to wake the Hell up, we’re almost in the “real” war.
Thanks for the support Mark, but I never posted here either before or after they added the voting option, with the intention of receiving the approbation of my peers. I came here to post hard truth, sometimes with colorful language. And yes you are right we are in the prelude to war.
Any Virginian that would comply with north hams gun registration DESERVES to have their guns confiscated !!!!
For any of you that have not heard the news, the Democrats have openly declared WAR on the Conservatives, the President and the Constitution!
They sure know how to start a war !
It won’t be long now before the shooting starts ! Keep your powder dry Patriots!!!!
“the federal ban had no firearm registration requirement.”
Because FOPA forbids registration of guns and gun owners.
FOPA was signed into law in May, 1986. Which also banned the sale of new machine guns to civilians.
Well at least FOPA had something right in it. The machine gun ban made it so that if you want one now you have to become an NFA dealer or manufacturer. Which means only RICH people can do that. And if you want an existing machine gun expect to pay out your butt for it.
In war you take what you want and that includes your enemies weapons.
So it’s the legislators, not the droves of people supporting 2A sanctuaries who want your guns. Doesn’t sound like they are in tune with the citizens of VA. Wonder who’s lining their pockets, Bloomberg perhaps?
Bloomberg bought Virginia. That worked so well, he’s decided to–rather than buy one state at a time–to buy America.
The blood will be on the governor’s hands but at least VA has finally woke up.Vote for legislator’s who protect your rights, This communist action has awoken ALL Patriots across the USA and no more sitting on your hands during elections.MID TERM ELECTIONS ARE THE ONE’S THAT MATTER that’s who dictates your state and county legislation, Do not feel alone Virginians your brothers and sisters in the South will stand beside you when its GO TIME your a 9 hr drive north and I will bring plenty and stand beside you.
This will not be tolerated
I don’t know, Sempai. It appears that conservative voters in Virginia learned NOTHING from the midterm elections and stayed home again on election day. Now they’re complaining about the outcome. Too late.
You need to go read the Declaration of Independence VERY SLOWLY. Government is dictated by the CONSENT of the governed. SOMEONE, especially LOTS of conservatives are WITHDRAWING their CONSENT. And when they do that they are getting ready for what the rest of the DOA was about…it is their RIGHT, no their DUTY to throw off unjust government. Voting has turned into a joke when dead people can vote, some can vote multiple times and THEY decide who you can vote for anyhow. I learned it years ago…IT IS A BAD JOKE! It’s a system DESIGNED to make you THINK… Read more »
If what you say here was true Donald J Trump would not be president. Perhaps YOU should THINK!
So Trump has come out & supported Va gun owners ? Or he just likes to see people get pissed off ? Maybe he just enjoys seeing the gun sales go up ? I haven’t heard a word from him on this subject yet. Take the guns first is what I heard him say.
Before running off at the mouth Bowser, you need to take a look at the legislative map of VA. Propably 95+% of the state land mass is RED. Gerrymandering by the courts created several “dark blue” districts around DC (Fairfax, Arlington, etc.) that are OVERWHELMING democrap districts. 31 out of the 100 districts are located near the cesspool of D.C. READ THAT AGAIN….. 1/3 OF THE DISTRICTS ARE LOCATED ADJACENT TO THE CESSPOOL OF WASHINGTON DC. Not surprising, there are lots of “immigrants” that Obozo re-settled in this area AND Northam is saying he wants more. That aided by the… Read more »
Patriot, thanks for pointing that fact out to folks here!
I did not stay home, I voted, but not for this crap!
The Democrats are the “Domestic Enemy “ that the Oath Of Allegiance was referring to ! I’ve fought the foreign enemies, but it’s time to take out the trash in our own home now ! Oath Keepers.
SEMPAI, thank you sir!
The Miller case made clear that military grade weapons were specifically protected by the 2nd. Any weapon suitable for military use is suitable and protected for United States citizens. The Heller case made clear the right to own and carry (keep and bear) firearms is a individual right not subject to participation in the militia (which all able bodied Americans belong to anyhow). It also stated classes of firearms could not be banned if they were in common lawful use by the public. This ruling forbids any ban on pistols, AR15’s, shotguns, bull pup rifles, etc. It likewise protects commonly… Read more »
Arizone, you’re right. United States v. Miller should have invalidated the NFA right then. Yet 79 years later, even more restrictions that should have been illegal after Miller still exist.
How can you be a member of the militia if there isn’t a single state that has a State militia? Sorry, that doesn’t fly. The Dick Act was instrumental in eliminating the militia and replacing it with the National Guard which is NOT in any way the militia. It is part of the UNCONSTITUTIONAL standing army that is FORBIDDEN in the Constitution. You know…the OTHER PART that exists beyond the 2nd amendment!
@CL, We are all members of the unorganized militia, the larger set, from which the smaller subset, referred to as the organized militia, comes. MC and a HNF.
“militia” has been defined as all ablebodied men. End of statement. Each local town, nighbourhood, crossroads, village, settlement, had their own small band of men who trained together on a regular basis, learned better marshmanship, battle tactics, etc. One of the best examples of the militia fuctioning as intended was when, in the 12 hours after Paul Revere and Billy Dawes left Doctor Warren’s home in north Boston, about 9:30 PM Tuesday 18 April, over FOURTEEN THOUSAND armed, trained, colonial militia were in the field, mobilising toward Lexington and Concord to foil the 800 men General THomas Gage had so… Read more »
participation in the militia (which all able bodied Americans belong to anyhow). if my “able bodied” you mean capable of holding, aiming, and firing a weapon of any type, then fine. If yu mean “able bodied” as in common use, that is fully capable of any service or action, then I’d suggest you go and read the history of that little kerfuffle when a bunch of “stupid farmers with their squirrel guns” drove the mightest, largest, best traind, best equipped military force on the planet into the ships waiting at Yorktown Virgina, and hied their sorry backsides back to England… Read more »
Per SCOTUS in two separate cases, felons are not subject to registering firearms as that violates their 5th amendment rights against self-incrimination. So Norhtham would claim to be passing this law to stop criminals while simultaneously only applying the registration requirement on regular citizens while knowingly exempting criminals from registering, How is he gonna spin that!?!? If these weapons are too dangerous to sell going forward, how does Northham square allowing Farmer Joe to keep his AR he bought last week, but Farmer John can’t buy one next week? “Allowing” any scary black rifles and threaded barrel pistols to be… Read more »
The gov is using baby steps. This week no new AR’s. Next week, no old AR’s. You know, though, the 5th Amendment could work for citizens. If they don’t register their AR’s, they become felons, so as felons they don’t have to admit to having AR’s, so they don’t have to register. The problem solves itself!
He is just a psychopathic control freak. PERIOD!
Agree
If I remember correctly the state seal of Va says something like; this always to tyrants. I have a feeling that history is about to repeat itself. Sooner or later this is going to get interesting. If this were 1775 the balls would already be flying. I suspect it wont be much longer. The demoncrapic, socialist, communist left has clearly stated their goals of gun confiscation just the same as the British did in 1775. Any of this sound familiar? There are many of us who are just not going to let them, just the same as our founding fathers… Read more »
Very good!
Once again the NRA is a day late and a dollar short. It’s well past time for most NRA employees and BOD resign in order to save OUR Second Amendment! That’s my $0.02 YMMV
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the NRA must think that Old Dominion gun owners are stupid. FIFY
Went to sign up and volunteer link. Checked the box for, “Hell No I won’t send you any money!”
Wayne Lapierre is a bad seed. He says if he can’t have the NRA, no one can.
I’m a Benefactor Life member of the NRA and refuse to give then one more penny until LaPierre steps down. That SOB has totally destroyed the NRA!
I found it interesting that the author of this piece, the NRA, only gave two possibilities for the reporting by the Mercury. The NRA wrote the following: “It’s not clear whether the Mercury has been misled by Northam’s staff or whether the paper is misinformed on the matter of gun law in general,..…” It is just as possible that the Mercury is complicit in the attempt to further gun control. But the NRA chose to not say that, didn’t they.
Could it be possible that Bloomberg has been searching for someone stupid enough to push gun owners too far and cause an uprising to make his point ? If he was , he found someone that fits the bill.
Paul, Whatever it takes to put a burr under the saddle of Nationalism because prosecutions are waiting in the shadows so it’s Hail Mary time.
Why is the scumbag of Virginia the only headline when the same thing is going on in Colorado. Its almost as if these Nazis are in cahoots on the phone. Oh wait……..
@USA – Main difference is speed. Colorado has been incrementally implementing restrictions while Virginia is going whole hog for instant gratification. Another difference is that gun rights proponents are learning from mistakes. We f’d up with Colorado and are determined to do better for Virginia. Finally, fired up gun owners seem to be a larger percentage of the population in Virginia – which is probably related to the earlier points. One big difficulty we face is in sustaining effort to oppose these laws. Majority of caring gun owners have full lives with work and children – making time for public… Read more »
So FINNKY you would/will rollover and become a socialist, is that right? You would trade your “full lives” and your children’s future for the Bill of rights?
@[email protected] – Not quite my point. My point is that we need to take advantage of the fact that people are up in arms NOW.
My resistance will most likely, mostly be in passive noncompliance. Kind of like driving – how many people do you know who have never exceeded the speed limit? OTOH – have no problem with terminating unidentified individuals engaged in violent home invasion. There is no reasonable reason for anyone to break into a home, uniforms and badges can be faked – so should not be believed in heat of the moment…
What exactly is it you are saying here? That you support the governors quest for gun control amounting to confiscation.
Funky, I disagree. Colorado has very little restrictive gun laws and Red Flag confiscation starts in about 2 weeks and the new bills proposed are very much over the top and in line with Virginia’s. The last 2A rally was on Saturday to hopefully get a large attendance and only about 150 ppl showed.
@USA – 1st – thanks for the name upgrade 🙂
2nd – Guess your point about CO is right! I’m not at all aware of the proposed changed Do know that my son who lives up near (in?) Denver cannot own a standard-basic rifle or standard size magazines – otherwise basically unaware of CO gun law.
Please forgive my earlier ignorant post on the topic – and educate all of a little on current situation. Meanwhile I’ll see what google has to say on the topic.
Finnky, Sorry, my spell checker attacked your name and I’m portable on small device in a storm in the bush so I failed to catch it. Denver is no good on guns but the rest of Colorado is real good. I agree fake cops are an issue and we have them here and they come to doors saying they are the police and do bad stuff and on top of that real cops show up claiming they have real papers and it is not true, they lie. This type of activity does not give them credit. Rule #1, never believe… Read more »