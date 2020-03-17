FN Introduces FN 503 Slim 9mm Pistol for Concealed Carry

FN 503 Slim Pistol

McLean, VA –-(Ammoland.com)- FN America, LLC is pleased to introduce the FN 503, a slim 9mm striker-fired pistol designed specifically for concealed carry.

Using the design, performance and reliability standards of the FN 509 family as inspiration, the FN 503 has been purpose-built to conceal quickly and discreetly without compromising on the features and performance FN customers require – like it’s 3.1-inch barrel with recessed target crown to ensure dependable accuracy; enlarged controls and soft recoil that make the FN 503 comfortable and controllable to shoot; and, FN 509-style low-profile iron sights.

FN 503 Slim Pistol

The all-new skateboard tape-style grip texture provides all-day carry comfort and the all-metal trigger, arguably the best in its class, breaks crisply and consistently with an average of 5-pound trigger pull, resulting in a carry pistol with trustworthy dependability and reliability.

The FN 503 ships with one 6-round magazine with pinky extender and one 8-round magazine with grip sleeve in FN’s standard soft-sided zippered case. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the FN 503 is $549.00.

FN 503 Slim Detailed specifications:

Caliber: 9mm

Operation: Striker fired

Capacity: (1) 6-round with pinky extension; (1) 8-round with grip sleeve

Length: 5.9 inches

Height: 4.6 inches

Weight: 21 ounces

Width: 1.1 inches; slide width 0.9 inches

Barrel Length: 3.1 inches

Twist Rate: 1:10 RH

Sights: Low-profile, snag-free, three-dot iron sights with FN 509 dovetail

Trigger Pull: 5-7 pounds

MSRP: $549.00

To learn more about the FN 503 or other FN pistols ideal for concealed carry, please visit www.fnamerica.com.

About FN America, LLC

Carry the Future | FN America, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Belgium-based FN Herstal, S.A. provides U.S. military, law enforcement and commercial customers with a complete range of state-of- the-art, groundbreaking solutions developed around small caliber firearms and associated ammunition under the FN brand name.

FN Herstal is the Defense & Security entity of Herstal Group that also includes a Hunting & Sports Shooting entity (Browning and Winchester Firearms’ brand names) and operates globally.

FN product lines include portable firearms, less lethal systems, integrated weapon systems for air, land and sea applications, remote weapon stations, small caliber ammunition, as well as modern and cutting-edge solutions to provide enhanced combat, logistics, maintenance and communication capabilities.

In addition to FN America – headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina –, FN Herstal is the parent company of FNH UK in England and Noptel (electro-optics) in Finland.

For more information on FN’s latest products, visit us at www.fnamerica.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.