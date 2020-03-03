FPF Statement on Supreme Court Denial of Cert in Bump-Stock Ban Case

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Firearms Policy Foundation released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court order and Justice Gorsuch’s statement in FPF’s Guedes v. BATFE litigation surrounding the unlawful and unconstitutional Trump Bump-Stock Ban:

The Court’s denial of certiorari of our interlocutory petition is far from the end of this important case. And there seems to be substantial support at the Court for our views about Chevron deference, suggesting the denial was more about timing and posture than substance.

As Justice Gorsuch noted in his Statement, this was a petition from an interlocutory appeal, and “waiting should not be mistaken for lack of concern.” Thus, we intend to bring a full record and final judgment back to the Supreme Court should the lower courts maintain their very wrong approach to Chevron deference, agency interpretation, and serious criminal law.

DAMIEN GUEDES, ET AL. v. BUREAU OF ALCOHOL, TOBACCO, FIREARMS AND EXPLOSIVES, ET AL.

As our litigation moves towards a final judgment at the trial court, we are hopeful that “errors apparent in this preliminary ruling might yet be corrected before final judgment.” But even if those errors are not corrected, Firearms Policy Foundation will continue to fight for the People that President Trump and his administration abandoned by lawlessly forcing them to dispossess their property and threatening them with federal prison time.

We will continue to update BumpstockCase.com with further case updates and filings.

