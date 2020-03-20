GoWild Offering $250K in Free Advertising to State Fish & Wildlife Agencies

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Effectively immediately, the social media platform GoWild is offering $5,000 in free advertising to any state fish and game agency to promote hunting and fishing license sales. The company aims to generate revenue for states’ wildlife management departments and local businesses, promote state parks for hiking, and help families procure food.

As the coronavirus continues to shut down businesses and slow supply chains, time spent online is surging. GoWild is strongly advocating for people to step away from the 24 hour news cycle and social media in exchange for natural experiences.

“Our online behavior is fanning anxiety’s flame,” said GoWild Cofounder, CEO, Brad Luttrell. “People are stressed from fear of loss and it hurts to watch. We must come together however we can individually to provide continued hope of gain for our communities. We’re all challenged with how we can help our country right now, and if we can help even one family get peace of mind and nourishment, this effort was worth it.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is the first state to come on board for the opportunity. The social media app will begin helping the agency reach active GoWild members in the state, encouraging them to get ready for the spring hunting and fishing season and to participate in the state's parks for hiking.

“We have an abundance of opportunities opening up this spring,” said Jenifer Wisniewski, Chief of Outreach and Communication with TWRA. “Getting outside is healthy for the mind, body and soul. We depend on the license sales for operation, so an opportunity to reach people through GoWild and encourage them to either renew or buy their license for the first time is very meaningful to our agency.”

This effort will direct members who live in, or have hunted or fished the agency’s state, to the proper channels to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, as well as find their closest state parks for outdoor recreation. States can apply at agencies.timetogowild.com. GoWild aims to respond within 48 hours to all applications.

Learn more about GoWild at timetogowild.com.

About GoWild:

GoWild is an activity-based social platform for outdoor enthusiasts. The app is free and available for Android, iOS and Garmin, and at downloadgowild.com. GoWild has worked with brands like Garmin, Polaris Adventures, First Lite, Outdoor Access and National Wild Turkey Federation.