CZ-82 Used Surplus C&R Pistol 9x18mm Makarov – $179.99

Limited Time Deal

Palmetto State Armory has CZ-82 Used Surplus C&R 9x18mm Makarov Pistols marked down to $179.99 on this classic pistol. Limited-time deal. Surplus pistols, conditions of wear may vary.

Top Features

Cold War Czech military surplus with proven durability

12-round capacity (50% more than standard Makarov pistols)

All-steel frame for longevity and recoil control

DA/SA trigger with ambidextrous controls

C&R eligible – ideal for collectors with a Curio & Relic license

Why Shooters Love It

The CZ-82 is widely regarded as one of the best surplus pistols ever issued, combining excellent ergonomics, real military heritage, and surprising accuracy. For shooters and collectors alike, this pistol offers a rare blend of history, shootability, and value that’s increasingly hard to find under $300.

Customer Testimonials

“I was actually very impressed by the overall condition, and it would certainly fit within the description of Good/Very Good. Some finish wear on the slide, but no cracked grips, bore looks great, and relatively clean inside. These are surplus pistols and the condition will vary between each one, I guess that’s what makes it so much fun!”

“Bought 2, one was in very good condition, relatively low finish loss, 2nd pistol can be rated “good” lots of flacking off the slide. Mechanically they shoot very straight, Remember it shoots 9 X 18 Makarov, not 9mm!”

“Arrived in G to VG condition. Cleaned up nicely. Havent had a chance to shhot it yet, its been too cold.”

Unbeatable Price

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