JP Enterprises Collaborates with Law Tactical for Specialty Buffer Spring

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- JP Enterprises is pleased to introduce the Law Tactical Series of Silent Captured Springs. This marks the first buffer spring substitution component certified compatible by Law Tactical for use with their folding adapter.

Through a collaboration with Law Tactical, JP has developed an alternative design for their extremely popular Silent Captured Spring system that is fully compatible with Law’s Gen 3 folding stock adapter. Beyond simple function, the Law Tactical series of buffer springs reaches a previously unmet threshold for durability and safety.

“Law Tactical takes the real-world use of their stock adapter very seriously,” says JP founder and head of product development, John Paul. “While some third-party adapters made use of the SCS possible with the Law adapter, nothing met their demanding function testing regimen until now.”

Both the Silent Captured Spring and original Law Tactical folding adapter debuted in 2012 but previously lacked any true compatibility due to differing designs. Since that time, the Law Tactical folder has risen to become the premier device of its type for ultra-compact storage and transportation for rifles and AR-type pistols. JP Enterprises is pleased to have had the chance to work with an industry innovator and to provide the superior buffering function of the Silent Captured Spring for Law’s signature product.

The Law Tactical Series Silent Captured Springs are available for both small-frame (AR-15) and large-frame (AR-10 platforms). Standard configurations will function in most rifles with alternate heavy buffer models optimized for specialty use such as suppressed or short-barreled rifles also available. A conversion kit to reconfigure existing Silent Captured Springs for use with the Law Tactical folder will be available soon.

As with the Law Tactical folding adapter, Brownells has signed on to serve as the premier distributor for Law Tactical Series Silent Captured Springs with models available now at www.brownells.com.

For more information on the Silent Captured Spring System of components, visit www.jprifles.com. For more on the Law Tactical folding stock adapter, visit www.lawtactical.com.

About JP Enterprises

The product of company founder, John Paul’s 40+ years of recreational and professional shooting experience, JP Enterprises is a family-owned designer and manufacturer of premium AR rifles and innovative components for duty, competition and recreational use. JP designs are influenced by cooperation with professional shooters in most every firearm-related field as well as by hundreds of hours spent each year by JP engineers and employees in rigorous, top-level competitions around the country. Innovating and refining to meet these practical demands has made JP rifles the benchmark of quality AR engineering and performance.

For more information on JP Enterprises, visit their website at www.jprifles.com and keep up to date on the newest JP developments by following JPRifles on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. For more information on the JP Blue Steel Ranch, visit www.bluesteelranch.us.