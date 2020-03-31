Legal Heat Offers Innovative Online Firearms Training Courses

Jackson, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Legal Heat, the nation's largest firearms training firm, is proud to offer customers innovative online firearms training courses.

In our nation's current state of social distancing and isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are looking to online resources for the services they need. In addition, finding ways to protect our homes and loved ones is a top priority. Legal Heat has the perfect solution to meet the needs of consumers. Their online firearms training courses can help prepare you to defend your home and family in a time of uncertainty.

Phillip Nelsen of Legal Heat has written an article giving more information about online firearms training and which states currently allow it. Click here to read his article and see if your state is on the list.

Legal Heat also offers an invaluable resource about firearms law and regulations to consumers. Available in book and app format, Legal Heat's “50 State Guide to Firearm Laws and Regulations” will keep you informed of your rights and the laws in your state or any state you may travel to or through. Knowledge and training are key for gun owners.

About Legal Heat:

Legal Heat is the nation’s largest firearms training firm. Our core focus is our students' understanding of their Second Amendment right and the proper and lawful handling of firearms. We are the publisher of the Legal Heat “50 State Guide to Firearm Laws and Regulations” in book and app format. We know that by serving you with industry leading online and local classes, we can do our part in helping the nation be a safer place. Legal Heat offers you the opportunity to take classes from our industry-leading instructors. Our team teaches fun, non-intimidating and engaging classes as you benefit from their excellent qualifications and legal, professional, and practical skills that enhance the class experience. We hope you join the 300,000+ students we have trained, and tell your friends and family about us so they can share in the experience!