Team Bushnell Delivers Top Finishes at A.I. USA Pro Series PRS Match

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Team Bushnell delivered a strong showing at the recent Accuracy International Long Range Classic, earning multiple top place finishes. During the fifth PRS Pro Series competition of the season, Bushnell Pro Shooter Mark Cooper earned First Place in the Tactical Division while teammate Bryan Sikes finished the match in 9th place overall.

Held at the Altus Shooting Solutions range in Baker, Florida, the A.I Long Range Classic challenged competitors with 20 courses of fire designed to push each shooter and their equipment to the limits. The challenge of making long-distance impacts from a variety of shooting positions, all while under the clock, provided the field of 134 shooters with two days of hard-fought competition.

Competing in the Tactical Division with his Elite Tactical XRS II, Cooper was able to maintain a lead throughout the match, winning the division by 28 points. His first major win of the 2020 season, Cooper was very pleased with his performance.

“The A.I. match is a kickoff to the new season and this year I decided to focus my energy on competing in the Tactical Division for the first time,” said Cooper. “Altus is known for its first-class facility and challenging courses of fire so I knew that it would be a close match. Without my XRS II, I don’t think my top finish would have been possible. Its crystal-clear glass paired with the G3 reticle made locating and engaging multiple targets possible, all under a 90 second par time. In my opinion, Elite Tactical riflescopes win hands down every time.”

In the Open Division, fellow Bushnell teammate and RCBS/Champion sponsored shooter Bryan Sikes finished the match in 9th place overall. Sikes was only 15 points behind the overall champion and relied on the Elite Tactical DMR II Pro to see him through the competition.

“Altus is one of those places that I look forward to competing at every year,” said Sikes. “Difficult stages, a great group of competitors and hundreds of rounds of fun. I’m very pleased with my finish even though you always wish you would have had a few more impacts. But overall, a solid match made even better by great glass. Looking forward to next one.”

For more information on the Elite Tactical riflescopes go to https://www.bushnell.com/products/riflescopes/collections/elite-tactical/.

