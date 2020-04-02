JPFO: NJ, CA Gun-store Closures Only a Symptom

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Jews For The Preservation of Firearms Ownership organization just released the following opinion piece outlining the dangers of recent political power-moves by anti-gun politicians and their ilk. While a bit over-the-top, it definitely outlines some great points, and showcases many of the reasons Americans should remain vigilant defending their rights. Check it out below.

Officials lack legitimate powers; Why isn't public already armed?

Where is any delegated authority to deny people their gun rights?

HINT: There isn't any. Officials are committing crimes by discriminating.

NJ has already capitulated–they know how wrong they are, and subject to repercussions

While gun-rights groups like the NRA and the Second Amendment Foundation properly attacked New Jersey and other “officials” for illegally and unconstitutionally demanding the closure of free gun and ammunition stores, the big picture is missing:

• The public should already be fully armed and trained for catastrophes

• People should have sufficient ammo and enough gun knowledge before disaster strikes

The very notion that “officials” claim the power to close free-market stores, especially constitutionally protected ones in times of great need, is abhorrent to our system of governance and economics. Officials who issue such edicts deserve to be brought up on charges. They cause harm and have usurped powers they have not been delegated, like British tyrants we rebelled against centuries ago. Their motto seems to be, “We're back.”

JPFO stands guard against such abuse and the sleep the public has fallen into, even from our own supposed rights supporters. Yes, it's a good thing groups like SAF are suing NJ and CA in their government-run courts. But it should not be necessary. And if those state run-and-paid-for courts side with their bureaucrats, what's your next step? Meekly comply? Write off your fundamental rights? JPFO says: Never Again! Now that police are falling to this plague, heed our words. Join with JPFO now, for all the right reasons, and fight the good fight.