New Jersey’s Top Cop: Second Amendment Not Essential ~ VIDEO

Opinion

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- Colonel Patrick Callahan is the highest-ranking police officer in the State of New Jersey. Watch our video where Colonel Patrick Callahan agrees that the Second Amendment is not essential and supported the closure of gun stores and ranges.

Under New Jersey's Governor, Murphy’s executive order Colonel Patrick Callahan has the authority to reopen gun stores and ranges so citizens have the ability to protect themselves and learn firearm safety, while also respecting social distancing and health guidelines from State and Federal officials.

The same exact way Colonel Callahan guided liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, and home improvement stores when he classified them essential.

Colonel Patrick Callahan is the highest-ranking police officer in the State of New Jersey. Watch our video below where Colonel Patrick Callahan agrees that the Second Amendment is not essential and supports the closure of gun stores and ranges.

Make your voices heard and contact the New Jersey State Police and Colonel Callahan’s office. Urge them to reopen gun ranges and allow gun stores to operate in the same capacity as other stores that are deemed essential while following social distancing and health guidelines as other essential businesses!

Twitter: @NJSP

Facebook: @NewJerseyStatePolice

Call Colonel Patrick Callahan’s office:

609-882-2000 ext 6500

E-mail:[email protected]

Help fight back and support our proven results-oriented activism by joining NJ2AS. Become a proud card-carrying member by clicking here.





About the New Jersey Second Amendment Society:

New Jersey Second Amendment Society – Our mission is to promote the free exercise of Second Amendment rights within the community and Legislature of New Jersey, to educate the community regarding the enjoyable, safe, and responsible use of firearms, and to engender a sense of camaraderie and fellowship among the members and their families. Visit: www.nj2as.org