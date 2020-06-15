Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR rifle builders, Brownells has a great price on its quality Brownells AR15 M4 Stripped Upper Receiver for just $49.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

A Solid Foundation for Your Next Custom Build Sometimes you want the latest, updated, tweaked component, and sometimes you need a basic stripped receiver where the production effort goes into quality, rather than bells and whistles. The Brownells M4 Stripped Upper Receiver is that component – the perfect starting point for many an AR-15 build. Starting with a 7075 T6 aluminum forging, our stripped M4 flattop upper is precision machined to final dimensions that make it compatible with the multitude of available “mil-spec” AR-15 components. It has a matte black, Type III hardcoat anodized finish, mirroring the military requirement. Machined from 7075-T6 aluminum forging

Matte black Type III hardcoat anodized finish

Mil-spec dimensions for maximum parts compatibility

Standard .250″ dia. pivot/takedown pin holes

Inside our upper features M4 feed ramps to aid in chambering during high rates of fire. Please note: this is a truly stripped upper receiver, with NO forward assist or ejection port cover installed, so you can truly customize every aspect of your rifle. The Brownells M4 Stripped Upper Receiver is a top-tier upper receiver, at a great price.

