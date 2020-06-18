FPC Statement on Possible ATF Action to Ban More Legal Products

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) has issued the following statement regarding possible ATF action to ban millions of firearms and devices:

For years, the ATF has issued opinions and guidance, which the People of the United States have relied on to purchase legal products, including brace devices and firearms with them, to stay in compliance with the law. Our understanding is that, rather than tackling important issues and restoring Americans’ access to our fundamental rights, the ATF again may put its policy preferences above the liberty and interests of the People, our Constitution, and the rule of law. No one deserves to be imprisoned for taking the government at its word. But it is clear that the government cannot be trusted. If the ATF moves forward with yet another ban, then it will put a nail in the coffin of public trust and institutional integrity.

When the ATF signaled its intent to commit a similar type of injustice, we stood up to point out that unelected bureaucrats “clearly lack the statutory authority to” re-define peacefully held property as criminal. We also promised to fight back and immediately sue if the government went forward with its shockingly abusive proposed rule. And, unlike the government, we kept our promise.

Also unlike unaccountable administrative agencies, our position is clear enough for anyone to understand: The ATF exists exclusively to threaten Americans with the violent enforcement of unconstitutional laws. We believe firmly that the ATF should be abolished, and that all of the laws it was created to enforce should be repealed or struck down. The NFA, GCA, and every other law that threatens the People with disarmament and prison for exercising human rights are leprotic reminders of prior generations' sins against our Republic, founding principles, constitutional guarantees, and human liberty itself. The sooner they are eliminated, the better.

Our Constitution requires an accountable legislature to enact just laws within specific, limited, and enumerated powers, not decreed by nameless bureaucrats with a political agenda, or even a president. And so, today, we remind the ATF and President Trump that they, too, are accountable for whatever actions they take regarding further bans. And neither we, nor the voters, will forget.