NRA Warns More Anti-Gun Bills Scheduled for Hawaii

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Despite pressing issues the state is facing surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, lawmakers are continuing the assault on our Second Amendment Freedoms, scheduling additional anti-gun bills for a hearing this week. The House Pubic Safety and Judiciary Committees are holding a joint hearing on Wednesday, June 24 to hear SB 2635 and SB 3054. Additionally as reported, the Senate Judiciary Committee will be considering HB 1902 and HB 2744 on Thursday, June 25. The Capitol is closed to the public at this time so the committees will only be accepting written testimony. It's crucial that you contact the committee members and submit testimony directly to the Committee through the legislative website by clicking here to urge their opposition to these gun control measures!

Wednesday, June 24 3:00 p.m.

Joint Hearing of the House Public Safety, Veterans and Military Affairs and the House Judiciary Committee:

Senate Bill 2635 SD 2 requires anyone wishing to buy ammunition to provide proof of firearm registration for the particular caliber of purchase. The owner of a firearm may also designate an alternate person who, after fingerprinting and a background check, will be issued a permit to purchase ammunition for that firearm. In the case of firearms capable of firing multiple calibers, the bill leaves the decision to include any additional calibers on the permit up to the discretion of the police, with no outlined process for appeal.

Senate Bill 3054 SD 2 requires individuals to provide notice of permanent removal of a firearm outside the state with the registering county within five days. A penalty of $250 per firearm will be assessed for non-compliance.

Thursday, June 25 10:00 a.m.

Senate Judiciary Committee:

House Bill 1902 prohibits the manufacture, possession, sale, barter, trade, gift, transfer, or acquisition of magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds. Possession of magazines acquired prior to the ban will remain legal but will be prohibited from any transfer other than inheritance.

House Bill 2744 places severe restrictions on certain firearm parts in an effort to ban home-built firearms. The language is vague and overly broad as to what can subject a person to felony penalties. It fails to recognize that prohibited persons already cannot lawfully possess any firearm, whether home built or produced by a licensed manufacturer. Additionally, the bill uses your tax dollars to create a commission to research “gun violence.” While the NRA does not oppose objective research, this bill is likely to produce biased advocacy instead of sound science.

Continue to check your inbox and NRA-ILA for updates concerning your Second Amendment Rights and hunting heritage.

