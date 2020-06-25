“Virginia Enjoys 2A Victories as Dem Governor Signs GOA-Backed Bills”

Springfield, VA -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun Owners of America (GOA) and its Louisiana members will be able to enjoy more firearms freedoms as Governor John Bel Edwards (D) signed four pro-gun bills into law.

The signed legislation included HB 140 (strengthened preemption), HB 334 (church carry), HB 746 (carry during emergencies), and HB 781 (prevents gun bans during emergencies).

“Our members were very vocal and rallied state legislators to support these,” Joshua Barnhill, GOA’s Louisiana Director said. “It’s exciting to see gun rights expand — especially in these times of uncertainty. I look forward to advocating other pro-gun legislation like Constitutional Carry next session.”

Joshua Barnhill, or another GOA spokesperson, is available for interviews. Gun Owners of America is a nonprofit grassroots lobbying organization dedicated to protecting the right to keep and bear arms without compromise. GOA represents over two million members and activists. For more information, visit GOA's Press Center.

