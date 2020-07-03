Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has a pre-order sale and club member price on 1000 rounds of Remington UMC, 9mm, FMC, 115 Grain, Loose-Pack-Bulk ammo for just $227.99 with FREE shipping. That is $0.227 each a round for reloadable brass 9mm. This is a pre-order which means hurry up place your order and wait, but it does provide peace of mind knowing you have some ammo in the pipeline. Here is where I would tell you to compare prices but….as gun-banner Joe Biden would say “C'mon man”, have you been shopping for ammo recently it just does not exist.

Bulk Remington® UMC Ammo, the right choice for those who demand a little more out of their training ammo (but who still don't want to pay full price). Key Specifications Item Number: 675686

Mfg. Number: 23645

UPC Number: 047700413914

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Type: Full Metal Case

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Muzzle Velocity: 1,135 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 329 ft.-lbs.

Case: Brass

Primer: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000 Please note that “Full Metal Case” is Remington's term for standard Full Metal Jacket ammo.

